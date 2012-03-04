Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Inc. Holds HUGE Rummage Sale

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/03/2012 - 11:16am

Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Inc. will be holding a HUGE Rummage Sale

Mike Greenwell’s Family Fun Park

35 NE Pine Island Rd (Cape Coral)

Saturday April 28th.

from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

They will continue to collect donated items for the sale

Drop off at the shelter, through the week of the sale.

Donation Drop Off:

10060 Mallory Pkwy E, Unit D

St. James City, Florida 33956

239-283-9100

Marnie Miszewski

Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

www.helpingpawsanimalsanctuary.com

239-283-9100

Adopting the unadoptable.

Providing abandoned and unwanted pets a second chance.

The volunteers at Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary have a Dream to help all the unadoptable cats we can! How many times have you had to say no to the stray cat you’ve come across? Not because you’re heartless, but because you truly can’t take them in. Perhaps your cat tested positive for feline leukemia and you were faced with the heart wrenching decision of whether or not to end a life. They want to help. They will help.

The shelter has been in operation for a little over a year and they have reached capacity. It is so sad to turn anyone away, the need is so great. They have started to expand to the unit next door in order to take in more healthy and special needs kitties. With a little (Did I say a little? A LOT!) of help from our friends, they hope to open their doors to more cats in need. Can you help us?

The Following is a Wish List (You Can Help)

Canned Cat Food (we go through a lot)

Scoopable Litter (we go through a lot)

Flea Control (we'll take any kind)

Treats, Paper Towels, Trash Bags

Dry Cat Food (we also need grain-free variety for our special needs cats)

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Air Wick or Glade scented oil refills (for room deodorizer)

Laundry Soap (regular and HE), Fabric Softener, Toys (they love small furry mice)

Cat Furniture & Scratch items, Eye Wipes, Coupons, Paw Points (from Fresh Step Litter)

Other Needs (You Can Help)

Furminator

Feline scale- http://www.apexx-equipment.com/scales-vetweigh-EU-50.htm

Nebulizer machine, Baby Blankets, TVs/DVD Players

Disposable Incontinence pads, Glass/Metal Bowls

Water Fountains (preferably larger ones that hold more water)

Digital Cat ear thermometer, Nutri-Cal

Gift Certificates to Publix, Petsmart, Petco, Discount Pets, Pet Supermarket, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, etc.

Helping Paws is a 501c3 tax exempt company, all donations are tax deductible.

Your gift will help them continue to provide the highest quality care for the kitties in their charge. It will also help them to expand to accept more cats in need of a home.

Pals Program

The Pals program creates various methods of donations for their supporters to help their animals. There are four ways to donate to Helping Paws: With a small, one time donation, by sponsoring an animal, our "Take me to the Vet" program, and with a monthly commitment. Each method of donation helps provide veterinary care (shots and emergency procedures), spay/neuter, licensing, food, litter, environment and entertainment for our animals. Thank you for your help and support.

Come by Mike Greenwell’s Family Fun Park

Find a treasure and Help one of their Treasure's