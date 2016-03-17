Home

Helping Paws to hold Live and Silent Auction

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/17/2016 - 2:05pm

Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary is planning its third annual Live and Silent Auction Thursday, March 24.

The auction will be held at the German American Social Club on 2101 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida.

The Silent Auction will be held during happy hour around 5:30 p.m., followed by a catered dinner by Bubba's Roadhouse. Dinner will include items from its menu plus vegan options. After dinner and dessert the fun starts with a Live Auction.

Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased at the door or online. To purchase tickets online visit: www.HelpingPawsAnimal-Sanctuary.com/events

"A lot of items have been donated this year by Key West Express, Broadway Palm, Ford's Garage, Wentworth Realty Group, Zulu Nyala, Esterra, Lowe's and several other businesses," Miszewski said.

Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no kill shelter, housing almost 200 healthy cats and kittens as well as special needs, FIV and FELV cats. “Our cats and kittens are housed in rooms not cages” We have volunteers who come in and care for our cats; we have cat toys, TVs with cat videos to keep our cats active. The main goal of the shelter is to not only find them homes, but to provide a wonderful home for the cats while they are in our care.” said Nuszewsju.

For more about the event, contact Kathy Jones, auction coordinator, at 239-283-2074 or email visitflorida@comcast.net.

Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary is at 10060 Mallory E Parkway, Unit D, in St. James City.

For more on the center, call 239-283-9100 or email admin@helpingpawsanimalsanctuary.com

