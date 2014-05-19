Helping Paws Invited to Participate in Maddie's Pet Adoption Weekend

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/29/2014 - 9:24am

May 19, 2014

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Piggott

Gulf Coast Humane Society

239-332-0364 ex. 309

Courtney@gulfcoasthumanesociety.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEE COUNTY CHOSEN FOR NATIONAL EVENT, MADDIE’S PET ADOPTION DAYS

Seven organizations participate in biggest free pet adoption in the country.

FORT MYERS, FL., May 19, 2014- Seven organizations in Lee County will offer free pets to qualified homes on May 31 – June 1, 2014 as a part of the national event, Maddie’s © Pet Adoption Days. The Animal Refuge Center, Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida, Gulf Coast Humane Society, Haven on Earth Animal League, Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Lee County Domestic Animal Services, and P.A.W.S. Lee County will be a part of the fifth annual event at various locations around the county.

Maddie’s Fund © is working with 14 counties in 9 states throughout the country to find homes for 10,000 shelter animals. While pets are free to qualified homes, Maddie’s Fund will donate funds to participating groups for each pet adopted during the event. Participating shelters or rescue groups will receive $500 per adoption of healthy cats and dogs, $1,000 per adoption of medically treatable or senior dogs and cats, and $2,000 per adoption of medically treatable and senior dogs and cats.

The Island’s cat shelter Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, is expanding their adoption hours for the event. They will be open on Saturday the 31st from 1:00pm-7:00pm and Sunday the 1st from 3:00pm-7:00pm. As always, Helping Paws offers FREE boarding and FREE nail trimming for their adopted animals. The shelter has almost 200 healthy and special needs cats to choose from.

For those wanting time to decide, Helping Paws will be open the usual hours from 5:00pm-7:00pm every day except Monday and Wednesday, the week before.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society was chosen as the Host Agency for Lee County and serves to combine the efforts of the participating groups and national Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days team. For more information about Lee County’s Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days events call 239-332-0364 or email: Info@gulfcoasthumanesociety.org. For more information about Maddie’s © Fund and to see a complete list of adoption hours and locations visit http://adopt.maddiesfund.org/.

Complete List of participating Lee County organizations:

Animal Refuge Center

239-731-3535

www.animalrefugecenter.com

Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida

239-369-0415

www.grrswfl.org

Gulf Coast Humane Society

239-332-0364

www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org

Haven on Earth Animal League

239-410-9983

www.havenonearth.petfinder.com

Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary

239-283-9100

www.helpingpawsanimalsanctuary.com

Lee County Domestic Animal Services

239-533-7387

www.leelostpets.com

P.A.W.S. Lee County

239-757-6294

www.pawsleecounty.org

About Maddie’s Fund

Maddie’s Fund® (www.maddiesfund.org) is a family foundation endowed by the founder of Workday® and PeopleSoft, Dave Duffield and his wife, Cheryl. Maddie’s Fund is helping to achieve and sustain a no-kill nation by providing solutions to the most challenging issues facing the animal welfare community through the combined efforts of Maddie’s® Grant Giving, Maddie’s CenterSM (hands-on animal care), and Maddie’s InstituteSM (research and education). Maddie’s Fund is named after the family’s beloved Miniature Schnauzer who passed away in 1997.