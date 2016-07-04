History on Olde Fish House

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/22/2012 - 11:26am

Calling all Pine Islanders, We are hoping you can help us out. We are trying to find as many old photo's and stories of what was The Olde Fish House going back as far as possible.. back when it opened, back when it was under other names..

We know many of you of that are on our Facebook page and many not live in the area, but you may have been coming here for many years so you may know someone that has old photo's or stories of this wonderful place we have here.

Anything that you can add that will help us gather as much history as we can, Maybe a family member told you something , maybe there are old family pictures.

If you are not in the area maybe you could scan them and mail a copy to us. The older the better. Memories are great but sometime very hard to put the pieces in order. So as you know it is our dream to make The Olde Fish House one of the best places for all of our friends and family from around the world to come to when they are in Matlacha.

This is why we are asking you you look at the old picture's, check with old friends and new one's see if you have something around that will help us get all the pieces of this great puzzle in order.

Copies can be mailed to:

Olde Fish House Restaurant Fresh Seafood Market & Marina

4530 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida 33993

239-282-9577