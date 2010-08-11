Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/08/2010 - 11:32am

Creative Coast Weekend features Military Fund Raiser In Lovegrove's Garden Matlacha. Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens has partnered with Sip & Send to present their fourth annual Holiday for Heroes military drive.



Photo: Jonette Kess with Sip & Send staff are surround by 250 boxes sent overseas last year for Holiday for Heroes.

Matlacha. November 8, 2010. Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens has partnered with Sip & Send to present their fourth annual Holiday for Heroes military drive.

This year we hope to send 500 holiday goodie boxes to the 2/6 Spartans Battalion stationed in Afghanistan. Join us this coming Friday,

November 12 from 5:00 pm 8:00 pm at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens in Matlacha and enjoy a special evening honoring and supporting our troops.

The wine tasting event includes silent auction items from Bokeelia Tarpon Inn, Palmetto Pines Country Club, Murielle Vineyards, Cape Coral City Employees, Elevation Ministries, Gulf Coast Smiles, Tan USA Cape Coral, Downtowner Car wash and Hooters, Edison Ford Winter Estates, Bert's Bar of Matlacha, April's Island Nails, Sanibel Harbor, Edward Jones, Island Vacation Rental, Pink Shell, and may more. Susie Hulcher will be singing and strumming her guitar thoughout the evening.

Holiday for Heroes IV

Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens

4637 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, FL

239-283-6453

Friday, Nov. 12, 2010

5pm - 8:00 pm

Donation at the door

For more information contact ; Jonette Kess at 239-772-1076

or Leoma Lovegrove at 239-822-4109