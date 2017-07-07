Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Honoring Those Who Serve Our Country.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/07/2017 - 8:56am

Timothy Scott Royer, Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force always comes back home for a visit.

The Burman's were surprised by a visit from a long time friend who grew up with their children. He never forgets to stop by the Burman house and give hugs and say hi. He has been serving our country for the past 15 years all over the world, with 10 of them being in Germany.

Scott called Pine Island his home for many years, he went to and graduated from Mariner High School.

His dad Tim Royer owned and operated a high-end designs Carpet Company here on Pine Island in the 80’s and early 90’s.

His mother Robin, lives in Punta Gorda and his wife, Shalon, son Jaelin and daughter Angelina will be staying state side for a couple weeks while he is on leave and then they will be heading back to Germany.

He is planning for his retirement in about 5 years. Scott owns some acreage on the north end of the island and wants to build a home here, becoming a Pine Island resident again.

He brought his 12 year old son, Jaelin with him this time to show him around the island where he grew up. Jaelin will be attending high school this year in Bitburg Germany, United States air base high school.

Scott is a Civil Engineer in the Air Force and continues to serve his county with honor. We remember him as being one of the first of the troops to enter Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein.

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 