Hooked On Seniors Benefit

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/30/2010 - 10:00am

The Matlacha Hookers met and exceeded their goal for this event. On June 26, the Matlacha Hookers hosted a Dinner/Dance at the Elks Lodge to benefit the Beacon of Hope’s Senior Services. All who attending said it was a huge success. The dinner was prepared by Chef Chris Capone and his assistants and was received well by the hungry crowd. Raffle baskets and 50/50 was also well supported. Entertainment was provided by the Bombaleros who packed house into the wee hours.

At their last monthly meeting on Monday, July 12, at Sandy Hook, The Matlacha Hookers presented the Beacon of HOPE a check for $2,000 to benefit island seniors.

The Matlacha Hookers are joining efforts with the Beacon of Hope to reach out to Senior Citizens needing assistance in our community. This event represented the first in the Matlacha Hookers ‘Hooked on Seniors’ series of events.

Check Pine Island News for updates and mark your calendar for the second scheduled event "Hooked on Seniors Series"; a golf scramble at Alden Pines on Saturday, Aug. 14.