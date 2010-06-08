Hooked on Seniors Golf Scramble

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/06/2010 - 10:52am

The Matlacha Hookers are hosting a golf scramble on Saturday, August 14 to benefit the Beacon of Hope’s Senior Services at Alden Pines with a shotgun start at 8:30am.

Once again, the Matlacha Hookers are joining efforts with the Beacon of Hope to reach out to Senior Citizens needing assistance in our community. This event represents the second in the Matlacha Hookers ‘Hooked on Seniors’ series of events.

Duffers and handicappers of all ranges are encouraged to participate. Ticket donations are $35.00 per person or $60.00 per couple and can be purchased at Little Lilly’s Deli, the Beacon of Hope or Trader’s Hitching Post. Mulligans will be available for a $5.00 donation during the scramble. Cash prizes will be awarded immediately following at the American Legion on Stringfellow in St. James City. 50/50 tickets and raffle baskets will also be available. Lunch will be available for purchase.

The Food Pantry reports that they are very low on diapers and TP; bring a donation and receive a free raffle ticket.

If you need additional information, please call Robin at 433-6025 or Betsy at 898-6071.