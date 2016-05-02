Hookers Bag 'N Tag Coming in March

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/05/2016 - 9:00am

What is the Bag ‘n Tag? Each year, The Matlacha Hookers host the Bag ‘n Tag to raise monies for their ‘Hooked on Education’ Scholarship program. It will be held at Cambio Dermatology located at 5041 NW Pine Island Road., on March 5, 2016 between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Shoppers can purchase a brown paper grocery bag for $5 and fill it with as many clothing items that they can fit in the bag. In the past, shoppers have garnered anywhere from $30 to $125 worth of items for their $5 investment. Hooker Hagglers will be on hand to assist shoppers interested in other items.

Start by cleaning out those closets, drawers, attic and garages. Consider donating those items of gently worn clothing, household items, appliances, tools and furniture to the Matlacha Hookers for this event.

Donation items can be dropped off at Trader’s Hitching Post in Matlacha, Century 21 on Pine Island or at Total Payroll in Cape Coral only during normal working hours. Larger items can be dropped off on the day of the event before 8:00am.

For more information, please call DJ at 910-3829. Keep your eyes on Pine Island News for more details.