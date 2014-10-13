Hookers Fishing Tournament October 19th.

Submitted by Publisher on Mon, 10/13/2014 - 2:37pm

The 16th Annual Pine Island Elementary School Fishing Tournament & Derby sponsored by the Matlacha Hookers Organization

Great fishing, live music, a fish fry, auctions, and kids activities at the

Olde Fish House Marina

4530 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014

“It's all about the kids," D.J. Ruscik, Matlacha Hookers, said.

It’s getting closer to our 16th annual fundraiser for the Pine Island Elementary School and once again, we invite you to participate and let others know of this event.

Included in the $50 per angler registration fee are a tournament T-shirt and a ‘meal tile’ that entitles you to the wonderful fish fry with all the fixings, when you return with your prize-winning catch.

If you mail in your registration form and fee, please indicate the T-shirt size(s) in the space(s) provided and you can pick up those and your ‘meal tiles’ at the Captains Meeting or at the Hookers Booth when you weigh in your catch.

You can register any time at Olde Fish House Marina (Matlacha), Four Winds Marina in Bokeelia, Seven Seas Bait & Tackle in Matlacha)

Also, you can register with the Matlacha Hookers the day before the event, Saturday, October 18th,

from 12:00-6:00PM at the Olde Fish House Marina.

Registered children are invited to participate in games, face-painting, T-shirt-painting, the fishing derby is in three age divisions. The Shark, Pine Fish and Shrimp. The children's tournament will start at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each age group will have the opportunity to fish for 1 1/2 hours. Awards ceremony to follow tournament. Cost for non-PIE students is $35; for PIE students, $30 (sponsorship available for those who cannot pay the fee.)

Each sponsored child will receive a fishing rod and reel, bait, games, trophies, face painting, free lunch and two sodas, T-shirt and four bike raffles and free lunch.

The adult fishing tournament, which will begin at 7 a.m. and end promptly at 2 p.m. at the docks, is $50 per person with a boat maximum of four anglers. Children can also fish in the adult tournament for $50.

The captain's meeting for the adult anglers will be held Saturday, Oct. 19th, at the Olde Fish House Marina at 6:00 p.m.

Prizes of $2500 in Cash Prizes for Redfish, Trout, Snook & Slam.

To register please make your check out to: The Matlacha Hookers, Inc. and put PIE ANGLER in the memo line.

For kid’s sponsorship and registration forms or more information about the fishing event or donating auction items, visit www.matlachahookers.org or call Sandy Kerr at 239-424-8219 or DJ Ruscik at 239-910-3829.

This years sponsors are: Bert's Bar & Grill; Traders Hitching Post: WildChild Art Gallery: Seven Seas Bait & Tackle; Miceli's Restaurant; Total Payroll Management: Shallow Bait: Little Lilly's Island Deli: Wooky's Island Rum Bar & Grill and Matlacha Mariners.

If you would like to be a sponsor or make a donation, contact

Sandy Kerr at 239-424-8219 or DJ Ruscik at 239-910-3829.

GOOD LUCK! And see you there.