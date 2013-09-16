Home

Hooker's Rule - 15th Annual P.I.E. Fishing Tournament & Derby

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/16/2013 - 3:46pm
8.5x11DurbyFlyer.jpg
HookerFishDerby2013Registra.jpg

The 15th Annual Pine Island Elementary School Fishing Tournament & Derby sponsored by the Matlacha Hookers Organization

Great fishing, live music, a fish fry, auctions, and kids activities at the
Olde Fish House Marina
4530 Pine Island Road
Matlacha, Florida
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013

“It's all about the kids," D.J. Ruscik, madam of the Matlacha Hookers, said.


It’s getting closer to our 15th annual fundraiser for the Pine Island Elementary School and once again, we invite you to participate and let others know of this event.

Included in the $50 per angler registration fee are a tournament T-shirt and a ‘meal tile’ that entitles you to the wonderful fish fry with all the fixings, when you return with your prize-winning catch.

If you mail in your registration form and fee, please indicate the T-shirt size(s) in the space(s) provided and you can pick up those and your
‘meal tiles’ at the Captains Meeting or at the Hookers Booth when you weigh in your catch.

You can register any time at Seven Seas Bait & Tackle or Olde Fish House Marina (Matlacha), Old Pine Island Marine & Tackle (St. James City)
or Four Winds Marina (Bokeelia). Also, you can register with the Matlacha Hookers the day before the event, Saturday, October 12th,
from 12:00-6:00PM at the Olde Fish House Marina.

Registered children are invited to participate in games, face-painting, T-shirt-painting, the fishing derby is in three age divisions. The Shark, Pine Fish and Shrimp. The children's tournament will start at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Each age group will have the opportunity to fish for 1 1/2 hours. Awards ceremony to follow tournament. Cost for non-PIE students is $35; for PIE students, $30 (sponsorship available for those who cannot pay the fee.)

Each sponsored child will receive a fishing rod and reel, bait, games, trophies, face painting, free lunch and two sodas, T-shirt and four bike raffles and free lunch.

The adult fishing tournament, which will begin at 7 a.m. and end promptly at 2 p.m. at the docks, is $50 per person with a boat maximum of four anglers. Children can also fish in the adult tournament for $50.

The captain's meeting for the adult anglers will be held Saturday, Oct. 12th, at the Olde Fish House Marina at 6:00 p.m.

Prizes of $2500 in Cash Prizes for Redfish, Trout, Snook & Slam.

To register please make your check out to: The Matlacha Hookers, Inc. and put
PIE ANGLER in the memo line.

For kid’s sponsorship and registration forms or more information about the fishing event or donating auction items, visit www.matlachahookers.org or call Sandy Kerr at 239-424-8219 or DJ Ruscik at 239-910-3829.

This years sponsors are: Bert's Bar & Grill; Seven Seas Bait & Tackle; Traders Hitching Post: WildChild Art Gallery: Miceli's Restaurant; Total Payroll Management: Atty Mel Brinson; Elmquist Eye Group; Executive Travel & Incentive: Island Dry Cleaning & Laundry; Stonegate Banks & Ad&PrintCraft donated 250 color flyers for the event.

If you would like to be a sponsor or make a donation, contact
Sandy Kerr at 239-424-8219 or DJ Ruscik at 239-910-3829.
GOOD LUCK! And see you there.

