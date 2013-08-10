Hooks for Books on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/08/2013 - 11:26am

Matlacha Hookers Organization started the Pine Island Elementary Fishing Tournament and Derby in 1998, with it growing every year. The catch of the day was redfish, snook and trout.

Lisa Dence, manager at Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha sponsored the site of the tournament. Lots of parking for the boat trailers and lots of room for the kids to fish along the seawalls.

Sponsorships of the Kids and donation were very strong this year, which helped in the planning of this event. The tournament has raised more than $100,000 since it started in 1998. All proceeds go to the Pine Island Elementary School; over the year, it has helped with playground equipment, smart boards and yes lots of books. The reason the tournament started 15 years ago was for the lack of good book in the Pine Island Elementary School Library. So the Hookers come up with the idea to hold an annual fishing tournament to raise money to purchase new books for the accelerated reading program.

The organizers will not know this year’s total for a few weeks but last year they raised $14,000 and in 2011 it was a little lower but still good at $11,000.

In past years Lee County Schools cutback on art and music instruction, some of the proceeds from the tournament allowed the group to supplement art and music classes.

This event has turned into a community event with Pine Island and Matlacha residents and other island organizations and businesses helping by becoming sponsor of kids or event sponsor.

The American Legion, the Sons of the Legion, the VFW, Moose, the Elks, the Pine Island Kiwanis Club and a lot of other organizations have sponsored children to fish at the tournament.

Sunday you could see island kids lined up along the seawall trying their best to hook a fish. This event like a lot of other island sponsored events is a places where parents can feel safe about their kids being a part of something that is well managed and supervised.

There were a great selection of silent auction items, raffles, kid’s activities and a fish fry.

After the kid’s tournament, teams of anglers who had signed up at the Captains meeting on Saturday took to their boats for an afternoon of fishing, which is the tournament portion of the event.

Plans will be underway for next year’s tournament.