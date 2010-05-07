"Hot Flashz" Dance the Mango

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/05/2010 - 9:22am

Forget the heat and Feel the beat as the HOT FLASHZ dance troupe celebrates MangoMania 2010 this Saturday at 3pm. They will dance the "Mango Woman" tropical dance with tropical fruit morocca's in hand.

Join the fun and tap your feet along with these 45 years and up gals, that love to perform to raise monies for their chosen charity, Camp Boggy Creek, in central Florida. Camp Boggy Creek is a Paul Newman "Hole-In-The-Wall" traditional campground, that is medically equipped, to provide Florida children who have serious illnesses a place to camp and feel like "other kids," and allow them to spend time with kids with like illnesses. The Hot Flashz contribute their money from performances so that these kids can attend a week at this camp completely free-of-charge. MangoMania 2010

Performance by "Hot Flashz"

(introducing "MangoWoman" dance)

Saturday, July 10, 3:00 pm

Main Stage.(German American Club, Cape Coral, Florida)

Contact: Marjean Sage 239-482-6252 or Shar Robinson 239-415-3331

