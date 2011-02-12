Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

House Fires Become Untenable After Only 3 Minutes: NIST 2008 study

Submitted by Publisher on Fri, 12/02/2011 - 1:00am

From the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Both common residential smoke alarm technologies (ionization and photoelectric) provided positive escape times in most fire scenarios with the ionization type reacting earlier to flaming fires and the photoelectric type reacting earlier to smoldering fires. The main difference from the earlier work (1975 study) is that the amount of escape time provided is consistently less. For example, average times to untenable conditions for flaming tests was 3 min compared to 17 min in the prior work. While some of this difference may be attributed to the tenability criteria used in the current study, it is also clear that fire growth in the current tests are significantly faster than in the earlier tests.

According to estimates by the National Fire Protection Association and the U. S. Fire Administration, U. S. home usage of smoke alarms rose from less than 10 % in 1975 to at least 95 % in 2000, while the number of home fire deaths was cut nearly in half. Thus the home smoke alarm is credited as the greatest success story in fire safety in the last part of the 20th century, because it alone represented a highly effective fire safety technology with leverage on most of the fire death problem that went from only token usage to nearly universal usage in a remarkably short time. Other highly effective fire safety technologies either affect a smaller share of the fire death problem (e.g., child-resistant lighter, cigarette-resistant mattress or upholstered furniture) or have yet to see more than token usage (e.g., home fire sprinkler, reduced ignition-strength cigarette).

An analysis of residential fire statistics was conducted for this study to identify the important fire scenarios that were included in the study. Flaming and smoldering upholstered furniture and mattresses account for the top four most deadly fire scenarios. Flaming cooking materials are involved more than five times more frequently than any other material. These scenarios included the top five ranked by number of deaths, and among the top ten ranked by frequency of occurrence.

(Editors Note: So be careful not only during the holidays, but all the time.)
Link to the full Document:

»
Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 