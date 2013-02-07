Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Huge Explosion in Bokeelia Was Not Fireworks

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/02/2013 - 2:17pm

PINE ISLAND, FL

On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Bokeelia, neighbors heard a different kind of boom; it didn't sound like a backfire of a car or truck. It could have been fireworks since it is so close to the Fourth of July, but it didn't really sound like fireworks so residents called the Lee County Sheriff’s Department to check it out.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department along with the Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad was called out to Barrancas Ave. on the northern end of the island around 5:15 PM. Saturday, June 29, 2013. After someone reported finding three old sticks of dynamite in a shed. The bomb squad is the agency that handles dangerous explosive materials in Lee County.

Squad commander Lt. Matt Monahan said, "Deteriorated dynamite is extremely dangerous. It's one of the worst things we can respond to as a bomb squad," There was no report to exactly who found the dynamite, but it is always recommended that you leave dangerous materials along and call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Dropping it or even just touching the dynamite could technically set it off," said Monahan. That's why even the bomb squad doesn't take any chances.

A counter charge was used to discharge the dynamite; this was done in an open field where no one would get hurt.
The counter charge could be heard throughout the neighborhood, the noise was so loud folks nearly a mile away heard it.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27672 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 