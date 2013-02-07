Huge Explosion in Bokeelia Was Not Fireworks

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/02/2013 - 2:17pm

PINE ISLAND, FL

On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Bokeelia, neighbors heard a different kind of boom; it didn't sound like a backfire of a car or truck. It could have been fireworks since it is so close to the Fourth of July, but it didn't really sound like fireworks so residents called the Lee County Sheriff’s Department to check it out.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department along with the Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad was called out to Barrancas Ave. on the northern end of the island around 5:15 PM. Saturday, June 29, 2013. After someone reported finding three old sticks of dynamite in a shed. The bomb squad is the agency that handles dangerous explosive materials in Lee County.

Squad commander Lt. Matt Monahan said, "Deteriorated dynamite is extremely dangerous. It's one of the worst things we can respond to as a bomb squad," There was no report to exactly who found the dynamite, but it is always recommended that you leave dangerous materials along and call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Dropping it or even just touching the dynamite could technically set it off," said Monahan. That's why even the bomb squad doesn't take any chances.

A counter charge was used to discharge the dynamite; this was done in an open field where no one would get hurt.

The counter charge could be heard throughout the neighborhood, the noise was so loud folks nearly a mile away heard it.