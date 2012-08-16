Huge Turnout at the Pine Island Chamber's August Card Exchange

Start: 08/16/2012 6:00 pm

Susan Burhoe with Gulf Access Realty and her staff was the host for the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce August card exchange. They welcomed the guests and members as they arrived at the Porpoise Point location in beautiful Matlacha. An open tour of the condo and property was arranged for all who attended.

Crackers, assorted meats chips and dips along with adult beverages, water and soda pop were nicely arranged on a table for all who attended.

The following Chamber Board Members were present and mingled amongst the crowed. • Valerie Ballou from Four Winds Marina & Condo • Jay Johnson, Broker at Coastal Realty SWFL and co-owner of Knolls Court Motel • Wayne Reed from PI Airport & Bubba’s Bush Hog • Pat Hutchinson from Reid Hutchinson Construction, Inc. • Melville Brinson – from Adams & Brinson Attorneys • Lisa Reece from Extraordinary Eventz • Buzzy Phillips, Financial Advisor for Raymond James • Lou Demek from Footprints in the Sand • Bill Stoelker from Angler’s Inn at Matlacha • Capt. Rick Dobson from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department Gulf District, Pineland Substation • Bernard Johnson from Bert’s Bar and Grill and Pine Bay Gallery both local Matlacha businesses. There were about 40 other regular members and business owners who also attended.

They also had royalty at this month’s card exchange. MangoMania 2012 Queen Cassy Skau was in full MangoMania regalia and was busy selling the Chamber’s 50/50 tickets. It was warm but that didn’t stop the members from working the room and meeting fellow business owners.

Jennifer Jennings, newly elected Chamber Director, emailed all the Chamber business members and reminded them about the card exchange and encouraged them to bring something from their business for the Raffles. Each Chamber business member puts one business card in a basket and midway through the meeting the cards are mixed up and pulled one at a time with members winning prizes. Shirts, Art Prints, Trips, Wine, Books, Jewelry, Certificates anything a business member would like to donate. Members won, booze baskets, t-shirts, cozies and fishing gear baskets, wine baskets and book baskets all donated by the membership. Jennings said “this is a good way to promote your business to the membership, because we announce who donated the prizes.”