Hurricane Hit Pine Island/Matlacha Area 8 Years Ago Today - Where Were You?

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/13/2012 - 11:23am

Today marks the 8th year anniversary of Hurricane Charley. This storm was the strongest hurricane to hit Southwest Florida since 1960. No one on the island was untouched our 17 mile long island had damage from one end to the other. Telephone poles where twisted and lines were down. Some places took weeks to get the electric and water back on. The entire Island was cleaned of anything that was green, no leafs on the trees, everything looked dead.

The Island and its residents pulled together to help each other. Ice and water was delivered to those who could not get out. Supplies stations were set up at different location along the entire island to make it easy on the residents who may not have had transportation. Hot lunches were supplied by the Salvation Army.

2004 was a very busy season as it relates to hurricanes and tropical storms -- it seemed that every two weeks the island was dealing with another storm and heavy winds and so much rain.


Where were you on Friday, August 13, 2004 at approximately 2:00 P.M.?
Were you here on Pine Island?, had you evacuated?
Were you at your summer home up north?
Or was Pine Island unknown to you on that date?

Share your memories and photos of the year 2004

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 08/17/2012 - 10:42am. #

Hurricane Charley 8 Years Ago

Hi Pat,
Fritz Costello also commented on your status.

Fritz wrote: "I hear you Pat, I was living in Tropic Isle Trailer Park down on the pond and we didn't have water for 6 weeks or electric for 8. I was able to jury-rig a TV antenna after a few days and run the thing off an inverter. We were up in the clubhouse as the roof ripped off and flew into the pool. Believe me, Jim Ferrell didn't tell us a thing regarding the storm turning!"

 

