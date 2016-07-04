Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Improvements Slated for Area Around Matlacha Bridge

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/27/2014 - 11:15am

Fort Myers, FL, March 25, 2014 - Lee County will boost public safety around the Matlacha Bridge with several upcoming improvements.

"No Parking" signs will be posted on the bridge so that emergency vehicles will be able to navigate around traffic, should the need arise.

Since the opening of the new drawbridge in 2013, anglers and others have parked in the widened space at the bridge's south-side base, hampering potential emergency efforts and also eliminating a pull-off area for motorists who breakdown. A designated area on the bridge's west end will be reserved for bridge tender parking only.

Anglers in need of parking are welcome at Matlacha Park, just west of the bridge. Parking there is free for vehicles without trailers; park hours are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Lee County Parks & Recreation also owns a small, unimproved site at the bridge's southwest point.

Other plans in the works for Matlacha include Department of Transportation-constructed pedestrian crosswalks with flashing lights that will be push-button activated. This will help alert motorists to areas at which walkers, shoppers and anglers frequently cross. One location has been identified east of the bridge, and another is being considered west of the bridge; others may be added as needed. A needs assessment and preliminary design work will begin in late spring.

For more information about Lee County Department of Transportation, visit http://www.leegov.com/gov/dept/dot/Pages/default.aspx or call (239) 533-8580. For information about Lee County Parks & Recreation, visit www.leeparks.org or call (239) 533-7275.

