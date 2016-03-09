Indie Author 2016 Day

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 09/03/2016 - 8:32am

Lovegrove Gallery and Gardens on Matlacha Island will host the first Indie Author Day Oct. 8 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. This event will showcase authors who have self-published, or Indie-published, their books. Similar gatherings will be held throughout North America. Partners include industry publications, library organizations, and technical partners, groups from all across the publishing industry.

Local authors who will be on hand with their books are Carol Ervin, Betty Freberg, Tom Hall, Michael J. Silberg, Fran Thomas and Robin Tuthill and illustrator of several of the books, Leoma Lovegrove will also attend.

Indie Author Day is a one-day, all-out occasion for local authors, libraries and publishing industry experts to celebrate, educate and collaborate. Most of the other hosts are libraries, but why shouldn't an art gallery sponsor an event that showcases the incredible talent that we have right here in Fort Myers and on Matlacha/Pine Islands?

It will be a wonderful opportunity for you to meet local writers, hear about their inspirations, and get an unparalleled glimpse into the indie publishing business, from pitch to publication.

Brainy food and beverages will be served.

Lovegrove Gallery and Gardens

4637 Pine Island Road NW

Matlacha Island, FL 33993

RSVP appreciated but not necessary to:

LovegroveGalleryandGardens@gmail.com