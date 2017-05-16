Home

Islanders Coming Together and Replace Scoreboard

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/16/2017 - 2:27pm

To the editor:

Pine Island Little League got a new scoreboard with the donations from businesses, organizations and islanders. The Pine Island Little League Board wishes to thank the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Jennings and Melissa Koferi for their active roles in helping to raise the necessary funds and the Modern Woodmen of America for their matching donation. Thank you!

To start the ball rolling, we had a successful fish fry last October and thank everyone for buying a mullet dinner. The Dooleys donated, cleaned and cooked along side Mel Meo. Saltwater SmokeHouse donated their scrumptious side dishes and to everyone who made homemade desserts, thank you!

Then came the donations from The Pine Island Moose, Sutton and Associates Insurance Agency, Pine Island Animal Clinic and Pine Island Elementary's principal and wife, Steve and Sue Hook. Thank you!

Little League's president and his wife, Billy and Susie Gay, who took the time to research and order it. Joe Williamson and Williamson & Brothers for installing it and making sure it worked. Coastal Building Supplies for some material needed. Thank you!

Now, The Bobby Holloway Memorial Field has a much needed working scoreboard, we can all be proud of through the giving of others.

Also, we would like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers, without you, Pine Island's only organized sport would not be possible. And last, but not least, Pine Island Pizza for generously donating their delicious pizza to our concession stand throughout the season and to D&D Matlacha Bait&Tackle for our concession snacks and condiments. Susie Gay for the purchasing and stocking of all the food and drinks. Thank you!

To Robbie and Joey Gay for always being there to help when needed, which is most of the time. Thank you!

Our sincere thanks.
The Pine Island Little
League Board

