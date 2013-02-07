Its All About The Mango

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/02/2013 - 5:18pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce . . . Welcomes You!

On behalf of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, I would like to welcome one and all to Mango Mania 2013!

This year’s festival will be sporting a fresh new feel. We have rearranged our vendor layout and in between live music performances, we will be using the main stage to hold contests and other activities.

Our hope and desire is to have everyone more involved.

As always, Mango Mania will showcase the diversity Pine Island has to offer. Palm plantations, growers of fruit trees, vegetables and ornamental's - Galleries and gift shops - Live local music at a multitude of non-chain restaurants that feature the freshest seafood available from local sources - Marinas, boat and kayak rentals, fishing and tour guides - Lodging and hospitality – Service and support industries.

The list could go on and on but the point is Pine Island and Mango Mania are still and will remain proud examples of what our slice of “Old Florida” has to offer. Thank you for attending this year’s Mango Mania.

We hope you enjoy all we offer and hope to see you around the Islands soon.

Steve Timcak, President

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

MangoMania is a celebration of all the tropical fruits grown on the island and in the surrounding areas. An amazing variety of Mango, Lychee, Carambola, Longan, Papaya, ‘Chocolate Pudding Fruit’ to name just some of them.

The weekend-long event attracts people from around the United States and a variety of international locations as well.

Book your accommodations on Pine Island and the surrounding area for MangoMania are small, quaint, and intimate; ranging from Bed & Breakfast, small cottages to small motels and luxury condominiums. All the accommodations are unique with the great majority offering direct access to one of the three aquatic preserves surrounding the island. The Chamber of Commerce is proud to introduce special packages for the MangoMania Festival call 239-283-0888 for more information and brochure.

Each year the festival itself continues to grow, attracting more co-sponsors and expanding the appeal of the event. With the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce being the main sponsor and this year’s co-sponsors include Lee Island Coast Visitor and Convention Bureau, The News Press, Little Lilly’s Island Deli, Lee County Electric Co-op, Budweiser Beverages, 94.5 The Arrow, Tarpon Lodge, Royal Tee Golf Club, Waste Pro, Scream Guitars, Pine Island RV Resort, Mote Aquarium, Fox News 92.5, Stonegate Bank, Nautical Mile Florida, SW Florida Blues Fest, 93X Radio, City Biz Directory & Ad&PrintCraft Marketing & Printing Company



Many of the event attractions center around MangoMania is Pine Island’s exotic and tropical fruit crop. One of the most popular attractions is the Guinness Book of World Records Largest Mango contest, each year fellow growers try to beat this record. Other popular contests include the best recipes for Mango Cookies, Mango Salsa, Mango Chutney, Mango Relish and Mango Bread. The Mango Parade, Toss, juggling and the famous Mango Pie Eating Contest are all fun for every age person.

The MangoMania Festival also boasts live entertainment from its own style of tropical “island music” to Latino bands, country and western, rock and national Blues acts (See Schedule Below).

The Island Restaurants provide some of the world’s freshest seafood right of the boats. All with a touch of Mango.

Vendors will also feature tropical fruits of all kinds and Mango Ice Cream and drinks are always popular. Last year more than 100 exhibitors displayed everything from collector-quality arts and crafts to novelties and this year should be even larger as the vendors continue to mark their calendar each year for this event ( See list of vendors below).

Scarlett Player

MangoMania 2013 Queen

My name is Scarlett Player and I have been a resident of Pine Island since 1988. My mother, Tonya Player, is a PI native and she also happens to be a past Mango Queen herself from 2007. I Guess it’s a family tradition now.

I am the proud mother of two fantastic girls, Auryana (age 11) and Bella (age 7) who both want to be Mango Queen someday too! My girls are the third generation of women in my family to attend Pine Island Elementary. I’m lucky enough to come from a family of fisherman. Commercial fishing is a big part of our community and the history of the Island. The Gulf and Pine Island Sound supply seafood not just locally but all over the world. Grouper and mullet, blue crabs and stone crabs, oysters and clams, and don’t forget the shrimp! (All of which taste great with mango!) Commercial fishing remains one of the largest industries in Lee County. It was a Charleston SC shrimp boat that carried my father to this wonderful place where he found himself an island girl and as they say the rest is history.

I am a licensed massage therapist for over 10 years. It’s a real passion of mine and a gift. Being able to take people’s pain away is incredibly rewarding. I have also worked full time as a personal banker for Stonegate Bank for the past 5 years. It’s wonderful to be able to work and live on the island. I am a member of the local Kiwanis Club and honored to be named

Kiwanian of the year.

I try to stay active in the community as much as I can. Luckily my job is very supportive of my Endeavour’s to work with the community. My banking career has given me so many tools to not only better myself but to help others. I love being able to help people with their finances, which is such a big part of everyone’s life. I am truly blessed to be the 2013 Mango Queen, to be able to represent the place I love more than anywhere else. Not everyone is as lucky as I am, to live in such an incredible place.

Entertainment Schedule for the two day event

Saturday, July 13th

10:00 AM Opening Ceremony - Main Stage

11:00 AM MangoMania Hat Decorating - Queens Tent

11:00 AM Professional/Amateur Food Contest - Main Stage

12:00 noon MangoMania Hat Parade - Main Stage

12:30 PM Food Contest & Hat Parade -Winners - Main Stage

1:00 PM Hot Flashz Dancers - Main Stage

1:30 PM MangoMania Pie Eating Contest - Main Stage

2:00 PM Wild Caught Band - Main Stage

Generation Gap Relay -Back Field

3:00 PM Mr. Mango Head Decoration - Queens Tent

4:00 PM Mr. Mango Head Contest - Judge & Winner - Main Stage

4:15 PM Damon Fowler - & Debbie Davis - Main Stage

Saturday, July 14th

10:00 AM Guinness Record Mango - Main Stage

11:00 AM Grupo Espanil - Main Stage

11:45 AM Mango Juggling - Main Stage

1:00 PM Mango Corn Hole Contest - Back Field

Calendar Girls Dancers -Main Stage

1:30 PM Mango Pie Eating Contest - Main Stage

2:00 PM Aimee Linn - Main Stage

3:00 PM Mango/Hoola Hoop Contest - Main Stage

4:00 PM Wild Caught Band - Main Stage

- Entertainment times and schedules subject to change –

MangoMania 2013 Seminars

Educational Tent

Saturday July 13th

11am . . . TBA

12pm . . . David Gatley - David’s Bee Haven - All about the Bee’s

1pm . . . . Doug Floweree - It’s all about the Mango

2pm . . . . DEP - Importance of Mangroves to the Islands

3pm . . . . TBA

Sunday, July 14th

11am . . . TBA

12pm . . . David Gatley- David’s Bee Haven - All about the Bee’s

1pm . . . . Doug Floweree - It’s all about the Mango

2pm . . . . .TBA

Band Bio - Damon Fowler

With his hybrid of roots rock, blues, and sacred steel, Florida native Damon Fowler started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager, building a reputation as one of the hottest young players on the scene. Adding songwriting and vocal skills to his repertoire over the years has brought him many accolades, with critics extolling his originality and maturity as well as his technical guitar expertise. In last year’s “Best of Tampa” poll, Creative Loafing magazine named him “Best Guitarist... And Slide Guitarist... and Lap Steel Player... And Dobro Player.”

Fowler’s guitar work has been compared to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar has a hint of the late Duane Allman. He can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, but it’s his lyrical work on lap steel and Dobro that makes him stand out among the legions of guitar heroes.

Born and raised in Brandon, Florida, just outside of Tampa, Damon Fowler first picked up the guitar at the age of twelve. After being shown a few chords, it was apparent that he was a natural. Damon, already a master of the six string, developed a powerful command of the lap-steel, dobro, and slide guitars, and continues to astound audiences at every performance. Because of his versatility, he has been called upon to work with such acts as Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, Johnny and Edgar Winter, Robin Trower, Gregg Allman, Jimmy Vaughn, Junior Brown, Rick Derringer, Little Feat, The Radiators, Chris Duarte, Delbert McClinton, and numerous others.

Damon’s first CD, released in 1999 and titled Riverview Drive, is a solid recording of all original material. After hearing Damon, Rick Derringer was sufficiently impressed to produce and perform on the project. Electric Blues called it “an all-around solid effort,” with “plenty of

strong guitar jams.”

Band Bio - Debbie Davies “She wields an electric guitar as if it were a wand. “LOS ANGELES TIMES Debbie Davies is an award-winning songwriter, singer, guitar player of extraordinary talent. A professional musician since the early 1980s, Debbie ranks among the top blues artists in the country. She has received ten nominations for Blues Music Awards, and in 1997 and 2010 won the award for Best Contemporary Female Blues Artist.

Growing up in Los Angeles in the 1960’s, she found that being a female guitar player meant only one thing: acoustic guitar. Electric guitars were still toys meant only for boys. But when Debbie heard the sounds of the British blues-rock bands, particularly the electric guitar of Eric Clapton with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, she became completely captivated.

Going against the grains of society’s accepted roles of the time, Debbie pursued her dream with the passion of an artist and the soul of a rebel. Since 1993, Debbie has produced eleven solo recordings and two collaborative CD’s, one with guitarists Tab Benoit and Kenny Neal, and another with guitarists Anson Funderburgh and Otis Grand.

The roster of other artists who have joined Debbie in the studio on her recordings reads like a who’s who of the blues: Albert Collins, Ike Turner, James Cotton, Mick Taylor, Peter Green, Coco Montoya, Duke Robillard, Tommy Shannon, Chris “Whipper” Layton, Sugar Ray Norcia, Mudcat Ward, Charlie Musselwhite, Bruce Katz, Per Hanson, Noel Neal, and Rod Carey. A thirty-year veteran of the road, this latest recording leaves no doubt that Debbie Davies is truly one of the leading lights on the contemporary blues music scene today. ”Davies playing is extraordinary – full of propulsion and energy and melodic invention.”- PEOPLE MAGAZINE. ”Davies exhibits guitar playing virtuosity with the likes of Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan.”

Band Bio - Aimee Linn Born in Detroit and raised in Southwest Florida, Aimee Linn entertains with bluesy, soulful renditions of some of the most popular songs of the last four decades. From fine dining restaurants, and coffee shops, to pubs and local charities; her sultry, yet strong, voice accompanied with her own style of guitar playing, create a performance that is captivating to audiences of all ages.

The Aimee Linn Band performs up to a four-hour show of musical styles that include a variety of blues, new and classic rock and originals. Her song list ranges from Janis Joplin’s, “Me and Bobby McGee” to Tracy Chapman’s, “Gimme Me One Reason” and features many hits by artists such as Led Zeppelin, Heart,The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sarah McLachlan, and Sheryl Crow. Aimee’s originals, also showcasing a wide variety of styles, demonstrate the talent of one of today’s most promising female artists.Aimee Linn brings her amazing voice and musical talent to the stage and shares it with all.

All huge thank you goes out to 2012's MangoMania Queen for doing a great job representing MangoMania and our beautiful Pine Island area.

2013 Vendors

(As of press date - subject to change)

Aloe Infusions - Ask Me About Oils - Bartley McKeown LLC - Birdville Art - Captain Nebulas Ice Cream

Catch A Fire Inc. - Cats Common Scents - Century 21 Realty - CGS Fine Jewelry - City Smoke BBQ

Coastal Realty SWFL - Craft Family Tropical Snow - CupCake Express Gourmet - David’s Bee Haven

Direct Buy - Eat More Mango’s - Fish Face Charters - Fish Jig Lady of Kentucky and Matlacha

Fishing Charters Inc./Matlacha Charters - Great Licks Ice Cream - Green Leaf Worm Farm

Hey Mon Caribbean Cooking Magic - Lee County Electric Co-op - Island Times Rock & Roll Diner

J&J Enterprises - Eric Jessop & Jan Hoffman - Janns Produce - KC and Son’s Special Events

King Family Wellness Center - Lee County Supervisor of Elections - Lee County Tourist Develop Council

Magic Nursery - Magic Whisk - Mama Jugs Inc - Mama Mia Restaurant - Mango Factory - Maui Wowi

Ms Chile Pepper - Nana & Papa’s Old Fashioned Kettle - Noah’s Ark - Ol Kentucky Concessions

Olde Fish House - On Track Doors, Inc. - One World Imports - Paradise Gardens

Paul Mitchell School of Ft. Myers - Pine Island Spice - Pine Island RV Resort - Reds Fresh Seafood House

Salada Designs - Scentsy Fragrance Wickless Candles - Shortys Heavenly Dogs - Storm Shield LLC

SWFL Blues Society - Tea Largo & Teaki Bars - The Sea Shell Cup Cakery - Traders Hitching Post

Trophies Novelties & More - Why Pay More Gourmet Garlic Grater - You Do It Plus and more to come

(A special Thank You to Richard Smith a longtime volunteer who worked with all of the vendors)

MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair

July 13th & 14th

10-7pm, Saturday

10-5 pm, Sunday

German American Social Club

2101 Pine Island Rd.

Cape Coral, Florida

$6 at the Gate, $5 Advance (tickets available at the Chamber office and Stonegate Bank Office in St. James City.

Kids under 10 are FREE

If you need more information call the Chamber Director, Jennifer Jennings at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office 239-283-0888.

Support These Businesses Who Are Sponsors of This Years MangoMania

