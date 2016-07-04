It's All About The Mango

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/21/2015 - 9:03am

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is again preparing to hold the 19th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair Kick-Off party, along with the May After-Hours Card Exchange. Jennifer Jennings, executive director of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and MangoMania coordinator, said "Thursday’s kick-off party is twofold, To network with other members and businesses and to announce that it is time for MangoMania. The purpose of this meeting is to get all of our vendors in place, and to announce to our community that it is MangoMania planning time; to also introduce our new Mango Queen to the Greater Pine Island community."

The hosts of this years kick-off party will be. Cafe on the Bay, Tropical Treasures & Matlacha Wellness Center all located at 4200 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, Florida.

The mango festival is Pine Island’s and Lee County’s featured summer attraction. MangoMania is the place to go wild for fruit as you walk the event grounds and sample locally-grown tropical fruits, food, deserts and drinks.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will have two large tents at the event with all kinds of local grown fruits and, of course, Mangos. MangoMania is a celebration of all the tropical fruit grown on Pine Island which includes Lychee, Carambola, Longan, Papaya and Chocolate Pudding Fruit. Vendors will be featuring exotic fruit trees, and fruit-related products will be available for purchase. The festival also offers live music, kid’s activities and rides.

Come out for the Mango Pie eating contest which is always a blast. This year the contest will be broken up into adults and kids to make it fair for all ages to compete. The event will also feature a Hula Hoop contest, Mango Hat decorated contest and Hat Parade, Mango corn hole contest, Mango Generation Gap Relay, Mr. Mango Head Contest, Mango Juggling contest, Largest Mango contest and our Professional & Amateur Mango food contest.

Last year they added a new attraction which is the Mango Spin Raffle. Last year Mango Spin Raffle was very successful and was lot of fun. Purchase a Mango Spin Raffle Ticket, one for $5 or 5 for $20. The tickets will be placed in a large Mango Spinner at the main stage on Sunday around 5:00 PM. We then have the Mango Queen Spin those Mango Tickets. Third place winner gets $250. The second ticket pulled will win $500. and the Third ticket pulled will be this year’s grand winner of the Mango Spin Raffle and win $1000. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber building, at the event or online at www.MangoMania.com

But if this isn’t enough, then we’ve got two full days of live entertainment something for everyone, meet this year’s MangoMania Queen.

The 19th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair will again be held at the

German American Social Club

2101 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991

Saturday, July 18th - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19th - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Pricing: $6 for adults, $5 in advance, tickets can be picked up at the Chamber building or online at www.MangoManiaFL.com, free for children younger than 10.

For more information about the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce or the 19th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair call Jennifer Jennings at 239-283-0888 or log onto www.MangoManiaFL.com