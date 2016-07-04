Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

It's All About The Mango

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/21/2015 - 9:03am

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is again preparing to hold the 19th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair Kick-Off party, along with the May After-Hours Card Exchange. Jennifer Jennings, executive director of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and MangoMania coordinator, said "Thursday’s kick-off party is twofold, To network with other members and businesses and to announce that it is time for MangoMania. The purpose of this meeting is to get all of our vendors in place, and to announce to our community that it is MangoMania planning time; to also introduce our new Mango Queen to the Greater Pine Island community."

The hosts of this years kick-off party will be. Cafe on the Bay, Tropical Treasures & Matlacha Wellness Center all located at 4200 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, Florida.

The mango festival is Pine Island’s and Lee County’s featured summer attraction. MangoMania is the place to go wild for fruit as you walk the event grounds and sample locally-grown tropical fruits, food, deserts and drinks.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will have two large tents at the event with all kinds of local grown fruits and, of course, Mangos. MangoMania is a celebration of all the tropical fruit grown on Pine Island which includes Lychee, Carambola, Longan, Papaya and Chocolate Pudding Fruit. Vendors will be featuring exotic fruit trees, and fruit-related products will be available for purchase. The festival also offers live music, kid’s activities and rides.

Come out for the Mango Pie eating contest which is always a blast. This year the contest will be broken up into adults and kids to make it fair for all ages to compete. The event will also feature a Hula Hoop contest, Mango Hat decorated contest and Hat Parade, Mango corn hole contest, Mango Generation Gap Relay, Mr. Mango Head Contest, Mango Juggling contest, Largest Mango contest and our Professional & Amateur Mango food contest.

Last year they added a new attraction which is the Mango Spin Raffle. Last year Mango Spin Raffle was very successful and was lot of fun. Purchase a Mango Spin Raffle Ticket, one for $5 or 5 for $20. The tickets will be placed in a large Mango Spinner at the main stage on Sunday around 5:00 PM. We then have the Mango Queen Spin those Mango Tickets. Third place winner gets $250. The second ticket pulled will win $500. and the Third ticket pulled will be this year’s grand winner of the Mango Spin Raffle and win $1000. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber building, at the event or online at www.MangoMania.com

But if this isn’t enough, then we’ve got two full days of live entertainment something for everyone, meet this year’s MangoMania Queen.

The 19th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair will again be held at the
German American Social Club
2101 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991

Saturday, July 18th - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 19th - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Pricing: $6 for adults, $5 in advance, tickets can be picked up at the Chamber building or online at www.MangoManiaFL.com, free for children younger than 10.

For more information about the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce or the 19th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair call Jennifer Jennings at 239-283-0888 or log onto www.MangoManiaFL.com

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 28583 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 