"It's All About The Mango"

Event Photo's Provided by www.AdandPrintCraft.com

This year’s 2015 event will start off with the singing of the National Anthem by "Trailer Park Barbie." Then the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited with the colors being presented by Pine Island American Legion Post 136 .

July 18th from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and July 19th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Event Local:Germain American Social Club

2101 Pine Island Road (S.R.78) 7 miles west of US 41

Cape Coral, Florida 33991

The purpose of this annual event is to showcase all that Pine Island has to offer and to promote island growers and businesses.

Susan Clark from Tampa entered the adult Pie Eating contest in 2014, “Well I didn’t win but it was fun. I came with 6 of my friends to spend the day and eat mangoes. It was a blast. The people running the event are so helpful and nice. We learned a lot about mangoes and took home two full bags of fresh Pine Island mangoes to our home in Tampa. Tampa was one of the areas that had a shortage in 2014, so we were happy to see MangoMania had mangoes like they advertised. We have already made plans to attend 2015 and get our supply of fresh Pine Island mangoes and tryout the pie eating contest again, hope to win this year.”

“Last year’s MangoMania was the best in a decade. Clear skies and an over whelming supply of Pine Island Mangoes”, said Steve Timcak past president of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and owner of Island Visions Gallery. “I worked the Tasting Table during the two day event, we never stopped cutting mangoes and the people lined up for hours both days. We offered our visitors four to five different verities of mangoes, we will be offering the same this year. We Got Mangoes” said Timcak.

The air at the event is always full of the smells of cooking shrimp taco’s, crab cakes, pulled pork, smoked sausage, BBQ chicken and much more. Freshly cut coconuts full of coconut milk from J.M.C. Landscaping along with the fresh cut coconuts will be freshly cut pineapples, filled to the top with pineapple juice, if you would like to give your fresh coconut and pineapple drink a little kick, visit Dave and Patty in the beverage area and they can add your favorite shot of Rum, Tito's Handmade Vodka or Tequila. The event offers a huge variety of foods, drinks, entertainment, contests for all ages, games for the kids and the Free Tasting table, which you don’t get anywhere else.

Mary Ann Frank from Tampa said, “We brought our entire family plus 12 of our closest friends to last year's event and plan on doing the same in 2015. We saw the article in our local papers and had nothing else that sounded this much fun, so we all got into a van and car and headed to Pine Island. We are happy to say the event delivered what they advertised, which isn’t always the case when you plan a trip. We have already decided to attend 2015 MangoMania. What a great bunch of people.”

MangoMania had some great mango drinks, Budweiser’s Special mixed Mango Beer and Dave’s special mixture of adult Mango drinks and their new Mango Smoothies and Tito's Lemonade .

Attendees will be greeted by the 2015 Mango Queen, Jonna Bouchard and MangoMania mascot Matt Mango. Junna will be running all the kid’s contests and games, such as the hat decorating contest and the hat parade, followed by Mr. Mango Head contest, (where you decorate a mango), Mango juggling, Mango Corn Hole and the ever popular and the Hula Hoop contest.

Make sure to check out the 2015 food contests both Professional & Amateur. All kinds of breads, jams, jellies, cookies and main food dishes, these will be judges by a panel of professional judges.

Make sure to be around the main stage on the 18th & 19th around 2:30 PM for the famous Pie Eating Contests. Jennings said, “we had so many entries last year that we were forced to have two different categories this year, one for the kid’s and one for the adults. The pie eating contests has gotten so popular everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Last year there were 20 adult signed up for the pie eating contest, so make sure to get your name on the list early, signup will be at the beverage ticket area. It’s a blast for all who participate in it and even for those who watch.

The event offers plenty of live entertainment and contests starting Saturday morning highlighted artist, at 12:15 PM - 2:00 PM on the main stage. Trailer Park Barbie and the Boys. Band Members: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Ganjo, Harmonica, Brett Emerson: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Ernie Denham: Fiddle, Dobro. Hometown: Southwest Florida. Trailer Park Barbie and The Boys bring an interesting blend of Classic Country, Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Blues and more all in a tightly knit yet loosely fun three-piece unit. Every set list is totally unique, keeping audiences as well as the band on their toes at all times. Come out and see us, y'all.

Hot Flashz Dancers performing at the main stage starting at 2:00 - 2:30. Followed by the Good Bad Kids - Folk-Rock starting at 3:15 - 7:00 PM, with breaks and contests in between. Good Bad Kids Folk-Rock, Rockabilly, Bluegrass, Americana. Band Members Matthew McWaters: Vocals, Guitar, Nicole D'Agostino: Vocals, Tambourine, Drums, Joe G. Garita: Upright Bass, Vocals Dempsey Jones: Drums, Washboard, Percussion. Hometown Naples, FL. Bio - The Good Bad Kids formed officially in January of 2014 and are based out of Naples, Florida. With a shared love for Folk, Rock, Rockabilly, and Bluegrass music, Matt McWaters, Nicky D'Agostino, Joe Garita and Dempsey Jones perform a rough, rowdy mixture of old and new sounds. They are known for their captivating harmonies, musical diversity and high-energy performances. They currently perform around the state of Florida and are now in the process of writing music for their debut album.

Sunday will feature Pine Island Dance Troop starting at 10:30 - 11:00. Followed by Chasing Dallas starting at 11:45 - 2:15 PM. Chasing Dallas was conceived in October of 2013; taking its namesake from two wonderful and unforgettable people: Chase Johnson (2014) & Ms. Dallas Irby (2012). Chasing Dallas plays nearly all genres of music. If there was an actual category it would be listed as: Alternative’ Country’ Blues’ Rock’ Original. It is made up of 5 members: Robb Brooks, Tami Gill, Jeff Wasko, Chris Cagliotti & Tracey Mosley Robb just released his first Acoustic EP/CD featuring Tami Gill & Jeff Wasko. “VOLUME ONE”. At 1:00 - 1:30 PM at the main stage we will highlight the Calendar Girls finishing the event out with Trailer Park Barbie and the Boys and the Dizzy Mango Spin Raffle, you could be the next $1000 winner.

After a little music and food it is time to do some shopping with the local vendors that fill the park: Traders Hitching Post with her unique Native American jewelry, turquoise and silver bracelets all hand crafted. Great Licks Ice Cream with his special recipe of Mango Ice Cream, Paradise Garden with fresh jams and jellies, Olde Fish House Marina, with shrimp taco’s and crab cakes, Salt Water Smoke House with his mouth watering BBQ, Cupcake Express, served fresh baked cupcakes right out of the oven, C. W. Fudge Factory with special flavored popcorn and J.M.C Landscaping with fresh off the tree coconut drinks, mango trees, palms and yard plants, Pine Island Spice who sold out in 2014 so get there early. This is just a few of the 100 plus vendors who will be participating in MangoMania 2015.

"MangoMania went very well in 2014 and we are looking forward to a great 2015, Everyone works very hard to make this event fun for all who attend." Jennings said.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and the MangoMania Committee would like to extend a huge thank you to the sponsors of the event.

• The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel • LCEC (Lee County Electric Company) • Tarpon Lodge • The News-Press • Ad&PrintCraft Printing, Marketing • Honc Construction • Budweiser (Suncoast Beverages) • Pine Island Eagle/Cape Coral Breeze, Hole in One Golf Carts, Garden St. Portables and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Special Thank you to all the advertising in the 2015 MangoMania Program Guide:

• The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel • Ad&PrintCraft of SW FL • Alden Pines Golf Course • Bokeelia Fishing Pier • Capt'n Con's Fish House Restaurant • Captain Jack Boat Tours • Cambio Dermatology • German American Social Club • Great Licks Ice Cream • Gulf Coast Kayak • Matlacha Cottages • Matlacha Menagerie • Island Vision • Modern Woodmen • Pine Island KOA • Pine Island Plumbing •PineIslandNews.com • Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House • Island Art & Boutique • J.M. Professional Home Inspection • Gulf Access Realty, Inc. • Island Time Fashions & Gifts • Tropical Treasures • Joel's Plumbing

• Melville G. Brinson III, P.A. • Pine Island Pizza • Engineering & Design Consultants, Inc. • Jim Roach - A&B Insurance and Financial.

The committee along with the GPICC Board would like to thank all the volunteers who work so hard to make MangoMania so successful. They would also like to extend an invitation to all, to come out and enjoy a weekend at MangoMania and after the event spend a day on our beautiful Island “we don’t charge a fee to cross our bridge & the sunset are free.”

For Discount Tickets log on to www.MangoManiaFL.com and hit the tickets link. Print page and save $1.00.

For more information contact

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

www.GreaterPineIslandChamber.org

www.MangoManiaFL.com

239-283-0888