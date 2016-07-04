Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Jennings Appointed Chamber Directors Position

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/20/2012 - 1:23pm
Chamber Logo

Buzzy Phillips, Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Board member announced that Jennifer Jennings was officially appointed to the Directors position at the August Chamber Board meeting.

January, 2012 started out with an arson fire destroying the Chamber office building which had stood for forty years. A motor home donated by Roger Schutt, Manager, Partner at Calusa Ridge Gated Community was a temporary office for the Chamber for the next four months. The Chamber officers were not able to hookup electric, no phone, no running water, the day to day business was done by Jennifer Jennings at an office that was donated to the Chamber by Stanegate Bank in St. James City. The nearest working bathroom was across the street where Mitch Carter, owner of Greider Realty and Edward Jones Investment was kind enough to allow the chamber volunteers access.

After Lisa Benton, the Director for six years, resigned in April, 2012, the Chamber Board retained Betsy Haisemeyer, Director from the Beacon of Hope for consultation purposes. In the meantime Jennings continued the daily business of the Chamber, keeping the doors open, Jennings began preparing for the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser MangoMania which she was hired to do a year earlier and was now only three months away from this years event.

Jennings was originally from Red Hook New York when she discovered beautiful Pine Island in 1996. She worked at local art galleries and was director for the Randell Research Center. In 2002 Jennings helping then MangoMania Chairman Pat Burman, at the tasting table, cutting and serving mangos and other tropical fruits for the visitors. In 2003 Jennings was crowned in Pine Island style MangoMania Queen “The Good”. Burman said, “That year Jennings became so seriously ill that it required her to go to the hospital afterwards, but still worked hard during the event and maintained a professional attitude. She has also helped me at the Taste of Pine Island, held in January which has since become the island’s largest two-day event.”

New Board Member, Pat Hutchinson has volunteered to chair the committee for the reconstruction of the Chamber building, she is working with Honc Construction to certify the septic tank and other Island contruction member to get bids and drawings for permitting so the Chamber can get started on the reconstruction of the new building. It has been almost 8 months since the building was destoryed by fire. Board Members, Steve Timcak and Bill Stoelker are working on a new fundraiser (a Farmers/Fish Market) for the Chamber and hope to have a start date by this season. Chamber Member Pat Burman, who resigned from the Chamber Board two months ago volunteered to continue chairing the membership committee. She wants to gather input from the membership concerning what the Chamber can do to help them better promote their businesses. Burman said “Since I have been a member of the Chamber for over 20 years and served as a board member for most of these years I will continue to help Jennifer and the acting board where I can.”

Jennings would like to encourage all members to become active, attend the card exchanges, breakfast, events and even the board meetings. “This is where you learn what the Chamber is doing for you and your business”, she said. She is working on restructuring the temporary Chamber office to make it more user friendly and is working with the existing ambassadors’ and recruiting new ambassadors’ to keep the Chamber office running smoothly and provide information to visitors about island services and products, and yes, MangoMania 2013. “ The season is right around the corner so I need to get the member brochures and cards placed in the display racks and start our training program for new and old ambassadors”, Jennings said.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27437 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 