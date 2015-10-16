Joe Leaman, 79 dies Sept, 29, 2015

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 10/16/2015 - 1:12pm

Formerly from Michigan and having worked in the graphic arts industry, Joe began working as a pressman in 1984 for subsidiary of Pine Island News (then located in downtown Ft. Myers and known as PrintCraft.) He then met his future wife, Nellie, who was already a Pine Island resident and in 1985 he moved to Pine Island and opened Pine Island Printing which he sold in 2000.

He was known as a lover and performer of country music, visited Nashville often and sang in his local church.

He served 10 years in the U.S. Marines and did three tours in Vietnam. He leaves his wife, Nellie; three daughters; one son; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.