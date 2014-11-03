Journey From Pine Island To Haiti

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/11/2014 - 9:41am

Island to Island Concert

Wednesday March 19th 6 pm-8 pm

featuring music by : Strange Arrangement and Deb & the Dynamics.

Donations benefit humanitarian efforts Pine Island Community Church and Strange Arrangement plan to take the journey from Pine Island, to the Island of Haiti come support the mission and enjoy one of Strange Arrangements final performances in America, before departure for Haiti the third largest Caribbean nation.

Make a secure tax-deductible donation,

Gift Suggestions / Donations

toothbrushes, socks, protein bars, bandaids, small tools, gloves, monetary donations greatly appreciated and will be used to further the positive impact of this mission perhaps restore/rebuild an orphanage or school our primary gift will be our services to the people and developing personal relationships.

Donations can be made or dropped off at PICC,

320 Doug Taylor Circle, St. James City, Florida, 33956,

United States 239-283-9944

or contact Strange Arrangement @ 239-283-8356 Warren