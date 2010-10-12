Jr. Olympics Huge Success

To the editor: It was a great 29th Jr Olympics At Phillips Park on Saturday !!! We had JUST enough T shirts to give out to the 80-100 kids that participated this year...Thanks to everyone..esp Waggoner & Bruehl, Dairy Queen, Century 21, Winn Dixie & Suntrust Bank. Suntrust has donated the silver dollars for the 2nd & 3rd place finishers for the entire 29 years I also want to thank Sandy Reynolds and Cory Herrin at Lee County Parks and the members of the Pine Island Kiwanis Club. Lee County park and The Pine Island Kiwanis Has sponsored the Jr Olympics from the very beginning... O, and Peggy..the Kids loved the hot dogs and drinks, glad you got into the clubhouse thanks. Thanks Everyone. Mike Shevlin
