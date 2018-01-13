Judge Dismisses Case Against the City of Cape Coral

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 01/13/2018 - 1:21pm

Lee County Judge Bruce Kyle dismissed a case between the City of Cape Coral and the Matlacha Civic Association. Judge Kyle explained there is no real material danger coming from the annexation as listed by the association.

Bokeelia Civic Association, The Greater Pine Island Civic Association and The Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department were also a party to a similar move against the City of Cape Coral. The Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department filed for mediation, under Chapter 164, trying to figure out who would service the area after the annexation.

The Matlacha Civic Association and fellow residents filed a suit in January of 2017, fighting the annexation of land on Pine Island Road located by D&D Bait and Tackle.

It seems that the suit may have been filed prematurely. A fund was instituted to raise money to prepare and file the actions.

The Matlacha Civic Association has 30 days to appeal the decision.