  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

July 4th, 2014 - Tradition Continues

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 07/12/2014 - 12:51pm

If you were going to be in the procession, Winn-Dixie parking lot was the place to be Friday morning, July 4th around 8 a.m. floats starting lining up bright and early that beautiful but hot morning. Local businesses and organizations were decorating trucks, trailers, bikes, cars, anything they could find, colorful balloons were being inflated and bags of candy, little toys and brightly colored beads were being loaded onto the floats to handout to the kids and parents along the float.

As always at 9:45, you could hear the sound of cannon fire starting of the celebration. The half mile long parade travels north on Stringfellow Road to the intersection (4 way stop) where it turned left to the Elks Lodge. Spectators arrive early each year to stake out their spot along the bike path.

Carol Carter and Susan Oliver from Bokeelia along with Fran Mills from St. James City arrived early and set their chairs up under a nice shade tree. "We've been coming to the parade for many years; it’s a place where you get to see other residents." Carter said.

The Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District led the parade with sirens blaring and light flashing. Always on duty 10 minutes into the parade, a 911 call came in and two engines were called out to a boat fire which adding even more excitement.

Organizations and businesses from all over the island were part of this year’s event. American Legion Post 136 was the host of the event. Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce’s float celebrates the MangoMania Tropical Fruit Fair kick-off, Matlacha Hookers an organization that is about the youth of Pine Island. New to this year’s parade was CW Fudge Factory in Matlacha, who makes some of the best homemade candies and fudge. From Our Hearts organization helps local residents with Cancer treatment expenses. Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island displayed a colorful red, white and blue float. The Kiwanis raises money at Taste of Pine Island; the funds of which help local graduates with college expenses. Many other businesses and organizations decorated floats and brought the kids dressed in red, white and blue, antique cars, horses and a miniature pony pulling a wagon.

Frank Taugner from the American Legion Post 136 said, "We had our best participation this year; I believe we had the most floats ever with the parade taking almost an hour to travel just a ½ mile. The beauty of our parade is everyone can get involved. You don’t have to be a part of a large corporation, you can have the kids dress up and decorate their bikes and they can be a huge part of our parade. It’s all about our island and families."

Float Winners for 2014
First Place was The Matlacha Hookers
Second Place was Pine Island Sound
Third Place was Olde Fish House Marina and Restaurant

After the parade other organizations had luncheons and other specials throughout the island, everywhere you turned someone was offer a 4th of July special for the resident’s. Around 9:30 PM the island residents were presented with a spectacular fireworks show at the American Legion.
Link to 2014 July 4th Parade

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 