June 12th Ground Breaking Ceremony for Replacement of the Greater Pine Island Chamber Building

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/28/2013 - 12:56pm
chamber2logo.jpg

Even the dark clouds and rain couldn't stop the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce from celebrating the ground breaking ceremony for its new building at the original site on Pine Island Road.

Steve Timcak, president of the Chamber, began the ground breaking ceremony by thanking all who attended and many others who have worked hard to get to this point after losing the Chamber building which was built in 1967 and was lost to an arson fire on January 13th, 2012.

"I'd like to take a moment to talk about volunteerism; this ceremony would not have been possible if it were not for volunteerism, something this island takes great pride in. Our thanks go out to all who have donated their time, materials and monetary contributions to make this possible”, said Timcak.

(Steve Timcak, President of Chamber & Pat Hutchinson, Chamber Board Members and Building Committee Chairman)

Pat Hutchinson, building committee chairman said “the chamber just received its vegetation permit, which now allows them to remove the exotic plants on the property.”
Timcak said, “with Schivinski and Marra, the chamber is about to construct a green and energy efficient building that will act as the gateway to the island communities.”

Hutchinson said, "We had to go back to the drawing board in terms of design to take advantage of some impressive donations secured by Ron Marra,". "These donations significantly improved the green aspects of this project for an energy efficient building”.
Marra estimates a three-month completion time weather permitting. The construction of the new chamber building will begin sometime in July once the permit is issued.

(Standing (L-R); Ron Marra owner of Marra Construction, Inc. - Jim Schivinski owner of Engineering & Design Consultant, Inc. - Pat Hutchinson, Chamber Board of Director & Vice President of Reid Hutchinson Construction - Steve Timcak, President of the Chamber and Owner of Island Visions Gallery in Matlacha.)

Marra said, “All of us at Marra Construction, Inc. are honored to have been the company chosen to rebuild the new Welcome Center.”
As visitors enter the new chamber building, they will be welcomed by the smiling face of Jennifer Jennings, Director of the Chamber and the ambassadors who help with the day to day duties of running the Chamber.

If you are a member of the Chamber or retired resident and would like to volunteer for a few hours a week at the Chamber office give Jennifer a call at 283-0888.

