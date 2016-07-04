Kip Lawrence and Other Pine Islanders Support Hands Up Charity

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/26/2011 - 11:25am

It’s a wild story regarding my brother, family and what happen after a family tragedy.

By Kip Lawrence

Jason, my younger brother was born the year I went away for college in 1975. A great kid and a true leader he always excelled in sports and family. Jason has 3 older brothers and a sister, who always enjoyed watching him play.

Jason was injured at the age of 20 while our mom and dad were on their retirement cruise. We thought that Jason was covered by insurance as the insurance company kept taking the payments even long after the family tried to cancel the policy.

Jason’s dad is now 78 and working full time while their mom helps Jason along with all of us brothers. Jason has no feeling below his nipple line or so. Jason’s mom was recently hospitalized with a heart problem.

Jason charity is happening because we can see first hand how many medical supplies are needed by the severely disabled which are not covered by Medicaid, Medicare or even insurance.Jason is still a leader and we swear we have never heard him complain. The family is a strong reliable presence in all of our lives and we tend to pull together in a crisis.

That’s the short of it and we don't look for pity as we still consider ourselves a blessed family. This is how our family got involved with Hands Up Charity and why we are holding our 7th Annual Cinco De Bayou Fundraiser.

Hands Up Charity presents...7th Annual Cinco De Bayou with The Yard Dogs, Strange Arrangement and Tequila Tom.

Join The Yard Dogs, Strange Arrangement and Tequila Tom for a concert to benefit Hands Up Charity, a non-profit charity organization that helps under privileged people with severe disabilities acquire necessary medical supplies not covered by insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

Thursday, May 5th

6:00 PM -10:00 PM

The Cape Coral Yacht Club Pavilion

5819 Driftwood Pkwy in Cape Coral.

There will also be a special performance by Strange Arrangement, for Ida Baker High Schools "Baker Buddies" which is a life skills program promoting social awareness and acceptance of all types of people with all types of disabilities.

The Yard Dogs first began "CincoDe Bayou" 7 years ago when they took over 300 fans to Key West and performed at the world famous Schooner Wharf Bar.This will be the first time they have brought the "holiday" to Cape Coral. The Yard Dogs have produced 10 cd's of original music and have played at festivals and venues from Key West to Wisconsin and all points in between. Their music focuses on S.W. Florida, mainly Pine Island/Matlacha.

Strange Arrangement is a diverse band with a unique funky approach to their original songs and were recently nominated for Artist of The Year by The Alliance Of The Arts.

Also on board is Cape Corals own "Reverend" Tequila Tom, an entertaining singer/songwriter with many stories to tell. Tequila Tom performs at many local watering holes and is well known for his diatribes regarding local politics.

Beer and food will be served and no coolers allowed.

The tickets for this event are available from any band member or at

Bert’s Pine Bay Gallery and Gifts

4332 Pine Island Rd. in Matlacha

cost $5.00 or $10.00 at the door.

For more information, please go to www.handsupcharity.org or call Jason at (239)980-4397.

This special night is brought to you by Sound Cru Entertainment, Halloween Mega Store and Bert’s Pine Bay Gallery and Gifts.

