  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Kiwanian in Haiti

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 05/17/2010 - 10:56am

This year the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island donated 10% of their gate sales from the Taste of Pine Island to help a fellow Kiwanian in Haiti.   Thony Thermidor is the president of the Port Au Prince Kiwanis Club.   He recently returned from Haiti and spoke at the Kiwanis weekly meeting.   It is very easy to forget things that you don't see.   He presented a video of he and some other volunteers demolishing dangerous structures which took them weeks to accomplish.   These men and women would work all day for no more than a meal at the end of the day.   Thony provides meals to all and any who help, and then distributes what’s left to surrounding victims.   He has been able to build a number of structures one of which they use as a school.    He reminded us of what Haiti was like before the earthquake.    Haiti was not a poor country, the people did not walk the streets unclothed, they had homes, albeit not what we would think of as homes in our society, but none the less they were not a starving people.    They were an uneducated people, and that is still the main problem they face according to Thony, although now they face all the other problems as well.    Thony shared more horrifying tales.    It is easy to sit in our nice homes and have dinner with our families, safe from rain with no fear of being swept away in a flash flood.    It is easy to send our children off to school and know that they are being taught the tools to help our country grow and prosper.    It is not easy to think of the suffering of others.    It is not easy to open your heart to a people that you don't understand or know.    It is not easy to set aside preconceptions, misconceptions, and even prejudice to help another.    Children are born into the world with out any control over the location or condition of the place they come into.    It is up to the people of the world to open their hearts and give of themselves to help raise up these children, because they can't do it for themselves.    But with the right opportunities presented to them, they can change the world.

"Kiwanis is a global organization dedicated to changing the world, one community and one child at a time".

By: Scarlett Player

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 