Kiwanis Award Scholarships to 17 Deserving Pine Island Graduates

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/27/2013 - 12:38pm

The Pine Island Kiwanis Club is SO amazing! These past few weeks they have presented 17 Pine Island's youth with scholarships ranging from $500 to $2000. That’s absolutely amazing!

Bert’s Restaurant did not have an empty seat during the days the Kiwanis presented the scholarships. Carlyn Herring, chairman of the scholarship committee, welcomed all scholarship recipients, Kiwanian members, parents and family to this honorable event.

Herring informed students and their parents, "As Kiwanis, we work all year long to raise money for youth programs which includes scholarships for qualifying students."

Over the last 22 years the Kiwanis has awarded over $350.000.00 in Scholarships to the youth of Pine Island.

Every January Kiwanis hosts Pine Island’s biggest fund raiser, “Taste of Pine Island”. The club decided to expand the event from the usual one-day in spite of a poor economy. This event helps fund Kiwanis scholarship program, support other community events and organizations such as; Fire Academy Scholarships, Elementary School Junior Olympics, Fall Festival, Island Summer Pool Party, Student Educational Trips, Pine Island Little League, Mariner High School Project Graduation, Fellow Islanders Sending Help (F.I.S.H.) Mariner High School Band, Pine Island Elementary Outstanding Student Awards, Pine Island Bike Path Oasis, Church Youth Groups, Pine Island Beacon of HOPE and Pine Island Boy Scout Troops.

Herring said, “Of all the different things I do around the island, Kiwanis is my favorite. I am not only proud of our scholarship program but everything we do for the youth on Pine Island. The scholarship program is great because we are helping young people, who have already proven themselves and we help them reach their goals. For Pine Island youth to grow up in a community that supports them like we do is a wonderful privilege and I am proud to be a Kiwanian and supporting our youth.”

The scholarship process requires an interview with each applicant. Applicants are encouraged to attend a regular breakfast meeting so they can meet the other Kiwanis members who do not serve on the scholarship committee.

"You should be really proud of the young adults here today," Herring informed the parents. "Those students included Paul Baker, Even Berlanti, Monique Classen, Monica Ditch, Courtney Frahm, Lilli Honc, Billy Larrimore, Brenda Lopez, Asa Rees, Clancy Riehm, Holly Saulsbery, Jordan Skau, Paige Snowden, Toni Nicole Slepian, Kayla Talbott, Shayna Talbott and Frank Valcarcel.

The scholarship program reaches to the youth of Pine Island and their families by offering the students the opportunity to further their education beyond high school. It shows the community the Kiwanis members value the importance of additional education by enabling them to reach their full potential. Each applicant was called to the podium to receive their certificate and asked to share a little about themselves and share future plans.

The Kiwanis offers scholarships to help augment college fees, support vocational schools and broaden opportunities.

Kiwanis member Scarlett Player said, “It is my honor to be a member of the Pine Island Kiwanis Club. Every year we have the privilege of awarding more scholarships to our community than any other organization on the island. It's incredible to go from being the recipient of a Kiwanis scholarship as a high school graduate to now being a member of the club and getting to participate in giving scholarships to new high school graduates. We work so hard throughout the year and at Taste of Pine Island to be able to help islanders achieve their goals of higher education. The reward of being able to see these students grow into adults, and achieve their goals is incredible. I love that we are able to do so much on a yearly basis. I love that we are able to have so much fun while we raise the money to give. I love being a member of Kiwanis almost as much as I love being an islander.”