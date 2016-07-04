Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Kiwanis Club Awards Local Scholarships

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/29/2011 - 3:15pm

On June 17th the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island proudly presented 5 of the 18 scholarships awarded for the year 2011. Like in years past they invited all the students and families to Breakfast.

Since 1979, The Kiwanis Club has awarded over $200,000.00 in scholarship to the Pine Island youth for furthering their education. “Pine Island is so blessed to have such great kids” said scholarship chairman Tonya Player. (Amanda Lyn Teets resident of Bokeelia, Melissa Tevaililo Alama of Bokeelia, Aaron Christian from Bokeelia, Kayla Comille Baker of St. James City, Shawn Ryan Iler resident of Matlacha)
The Kiwanis members work very hard holding different events throughout the year. "Taste of Pine Island" one of Pine Island ’s biggest single day event, which is held annually in January, at Phillips Park at Pine Island Center, also held at the Taste is the famous chowder cook-off contest and Fish Drop Raffle. The Fish Drop is where 2500 brightly colored fish are dropped from a crane and the fish that lands closest to the target wins a grand prize of $1000.00, second closest is $500.00 and third is $250.00.

They also raised money by selling the "Kiwanis Tervis Tumblers"; the Kiwanis ask local Pine Island artist to donate a work of art to the Kiwanis so they can have a patch made for the center of the tumblers. All of these events make the money for the scholarship program. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island was very proud to present all of these students with a outstanding Citizenship & Academic scholarship from $800.00 to a $1000.00 each scholarship.

Amanda Lyn Teets resident of Bokeelia, graduated from Ida Baker High School and plans to attend Eckerd College this fall.

Melissa Tevaililo Alama is also a Bokeelia resident and graduated from Mariner High School. Her goal is to attend Graceland University in the fall.

Aaron Christian is a Bokeelia resident and graduated from Mariner High School. His hope is to attend Hillsborough Community College in Tampa in the fall.

Kayla Comille Baker is a resident of St. James City and graduated from Ida Baker High School. She plans to attend the Universal Technical Institute in Orlando later this year.

Shawn Ryan Iler resident of Matlacha and also graduated from Mariner High School in 2003

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island would like to thank all who made this possible.

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 