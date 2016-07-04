Kiwanis Club Awards Local Scholarships

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/29/2011 - 3:15pm

On June 17th the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island proudly presented 5 of the 18 scholarships awarded for the year 2011. Like in years past they invited all the students and families to Breakfast.

Since 1979, The Kiwanis Club has awarded over $200,000.00 in scholarship to the Pine Island youth for furthering their education. “Pine Island is so blessed to have such great kids” said scholarship chairman Tonya Player.

The Kiwanis members work very hard holding different events throughout the year. "Taste of Pine Island" one of Pine Island ’s biggest single day event, which is held annually in January, at Phillips Park at Pine Island Center, also held at the Taste is the famous chowder cook-off contest and Fish Drop Raffle. The Fish Drop is where 2500 brightly colored fish are dropped from a crane and the fish that lands closest to the target wins a grand prize of $1000.00, second closest is $500.00 and third is $250.00.

They also raised money by selling the "Kiwanis Tervis Tumblers"; the Kiwanis ask local Pine Island artist to donate a work of art to the Kiwanis so they can have a patch made for the center of the tumblers. All of these events make the money for the scholarship program. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island was very proud to present all of these students with a outstanding Citizenship & Academic scholarship from $800.00 to a $1000.00 each scholarship.

Amanda Lyn Teets resident of Bokeelia, graduated from Ida Baker High School and plans to attend Eckerd College this fall.

Melissa Tevaililo Alama is also a Bokeelia resident and graduated from Mariner High School. Her goal is to attend Graceland University in the fall.

Aaron Christian is a Bokeelia resident and graduated from Mariner High School. His hope is to attend Hillsborough Community College in Tampa in the fall.

Kayla Comille Baker is a resident of St. James City and graduated from Ida Baker High School. She plans to attend the Universal Technical Institute in Orlando later this year.

Shawn Ryan Iler resident of Matlacha and also graduated from Mariner High School in 2003

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island would like to thank all who made this possible.