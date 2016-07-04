Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island Holds Evening Meeting / Social.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 09/20/2013 - 2:39pm

You are invited to the Kiwanis, Thursday, September 26th at 6:30 PM

Island Grill of Pine Island

9856 Stringfellow Road

St. James City, Florida 33956

Winn Dixie Shopping Center.

The menu will be open for dinner, and everyone will be able to order whatever they want.

There is no obligation to buy dinner but we hope you do and enjoy an evening with the Kiwanis Club.

Let’s show our appreciation to our hosts with a good turn out.

Also they will be incorporating a little more business into their evening meetings.

They have several members who are unable to attend Friday morning meetings at Bert's in Matlacha, and it’s important for them to include all of our members in club business, event and FUN.

Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor or potential new member to this informative meeting/dinner/social. Look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday, September 26th at 6:30 PM.

If you are interested in attending this great community organization call