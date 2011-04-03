Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island Meeting & Guest Speaker

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/04/2011 - 1:07pm

This morning the club had a few guests from the Gateway to the islands Kiwanis Club, which coincidentally is where the upcoming interclub will be. One of the members Connie, helped us at the Taste. She and her busband had a blast despite the cold. A big thank you to them for all of the help.

Guest speaker was Rob Mazzoli the principal at Pine Island Elementary. He was full of all kinds of statistics on how well the kids at PIE perform and improve through the year of the standardized testing. The schools are required to have standardized tests to meet the “no child left behind act”. PIE is one of 36 schools in the state who have received an “A” grade for the past 12 years since the tests were enacted.

On March 18th the school will be hosting “Springfest”. This will be the second year of the event, and I can say from personal experience that it was a great event. Tons of fun, lots of prizes, and so many happy kids running around that it is nearly dizzying. Friday morning meeting at Bert's in Matlacha Starting at 7:30 AM for Breakfast Meeting at 8:00 AM Ending at 9:00 AM Open to the public. "Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time"