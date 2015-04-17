Home

Kiwanis Donate $10,000 to Beacon of H.O.P.E.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/22/2015 - 4:54pm

Pine Island, Florida - April 17, 2015

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island recently presented a check to the Board of Directors at the Beacon of H.O.P.E in the amount of $10,000 for the Community Learning Center.

The learning center is made up of the CLC programs which include Students Achieving Success (SAS), Pine Island Teens Succeed (PITS), English as a second language, and the Chrissy Frahm GED program. CLC is an incredible asset to our community and our children.

The Kiwanis Club is a small group of around 20 to 25 members, ages ranging from 30 to 96. The organization raises money from “Taste of Pine Island” which is an annual event to showcase what Pine Island Businesses have to offer.

The money raised at Taste allows the Kiwanis Club to support local groups such Beacon of H.O.P.E., Pine Island Boy Scouts Summer Camp, The Kiwanis Community Summer Pool Party which is held twice a year, scholarships up to $10,000, the annual Fall Festival, local kids school field trips, and other community functions and organizations.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Kiwanis Club or would like to volunteer at one of their events please email.

The Kiwanis Club meet every Friday morning at Bert’s Bar and Seafood Grill in Matlacha at 7:30 AM for breakfast followed by the weekly guest speaker and meeting.

They also offer a monthly evening meeting, dinner and social held at Island Grill in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center starting at 6:30 PM on the last Thursday of each month.

Residents of Pine Island are welcome to attend.

info@PineIslandKiwanis.com
www.PineIslandKiwanis.com

