Kiwanis Evening Meeting/Social

Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is having our "NIGHT MEETING" this Thursday, August 26th at 6:00 PM. We will be discussing our proposed budget for the upcoming year as well as tasting our new signature drink, the "Iwannakiwana." You can also bring your own beer and wine! If you live on, work on or care about our island and youth, stop by and see what we do. The meeting is open to members and general public and will be held at Little Lilly's Deli. There is a $7.00 (per person) charge for dinner. For more informaton email info@PineIslandKiwanis.com or Check out the website at www.PineIslandKiwanis.com
