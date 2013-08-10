Kiwanis Fall Festival Mascot Will Make a Surprise Appearance at This Year’s Event

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/08/2013 - 12:39pm

Yes it is that time of year again!

What time is that you ask?

It is the time when THE GREAT FALL FESTIVAL MASCOT appears at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island Annual Fall Festival. It will be held as always at the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church on Pine Island in Bokeelia. There will fun for all, so come join us and enjoy the cotton candy, games, bounce houses and more…

This year however, there is a new little twist…There is going to be a NEW Mascot!!! The Dancing Pumpkin has gone to the Great Pumpkin Patch in the sky and the Dancing Purple Grapes have been turned into kool-aid. This year the mascot is going to be a surprise!

See if you can guess what the New Mascot will be. Here are a few clues!

I come in neon colors.

I glow where it’s dark all the time.

I can sting you.

But I don’t have a stinger.

GOOD LUCK!!!! See you at the Festival