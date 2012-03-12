Kiwanis Fish Drop Raffle Grand Prize Increased from $1000 to $2000

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/03/2012 - 1:14pm

Be sure to get your ticket for the always-exciting “Fish Drop”. For those few who don’t know, the “Fish Drop” is your chance to win cash prizes by purchasing a $5.00 raffle ticket or 6 for $20.00. The ticket number corresponds to a little colored fishy which is hoisted up with 3000 of other little colored fishies then dropped over a target. The Kiwanis Club will not sell more than 3000 total tickets.

The little fishy that comes closest to the bulls-eye represents the grand prize $2000 winner. The second and third place winners get $500 and $250 respectively. Fish drop tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at various places around the Island including the Century 21 Real Estate office, Capital Bank, Stonegate Bank in St. James City, Ad&PrintCraft in Bokeelia and the Pine Island Chamber building in Matlacha. The Kiwanis Club will also schedule times in front of Winn-Dixie after the bell ringers for Salvation Army are done. Other Island business will have the tickets on-sale look for the bright yellow signs. Check website for the event location or more information. Three years ago winner was 8-year-old Brenden Faulkner. Come out buy a ticket and see if you are the next winner. Get a few for stocking stuffers for Christmas, chances are better than the lottory on 3000 tickets being sold. Can't find a ticket email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com and they will help you out. www.TasteofPineIsland.com