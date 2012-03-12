Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Kiwanis Fish Drop Raffle Grand Prize Increased from $1000 to $2000

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/03/2012 - 1:14pm

Be sure to get your ticket for the always-exciting “Fish Drop”. For those few who don’t know, the “Fish Drop” is your chance to win cash prizes by purchasing a $5.00 raffle ticket or 6 for $20.00. The ticket number corresponds to a little colored fishy which is hoisted up with 3000 of other little colored fishies then dropped over a target. The Kiwanis Club will not sell more than 3000 total tickets.

The little fishy that comes closest to the bulls-eye represents the grand prize $2000 winner. The second and third place winners get $500 and $250 respectively. Fish drop tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at various places around the Island including the Century 21 Real Estate office, Capital Bank, Stonegate Bank in St. James City, Ad&PrintCraft in Bokeelia and the Pine Island Chamber building in Matlacha. The Kiwanis Club will also schedule times in front of Winn-Dixie after the bell ringers for Salvation Army are done. Other Island business will have the tickets on-sale look for the bright yellow signs. Check website for the event location or more information. Three years ago winner was 8-year-old Brenden Faulkner. Come out buy a ticket and see if you are the next winner. Get a few for stocking stuffers for Christmas, chances are better than the lottory on 3000 tickets being sold. Can't find a ticket email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com and they will help you out. www.TasteofPineIsland.com

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 