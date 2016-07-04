Kiwanis Kids Fall Festival October 31st NEW LOCATION

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/21/2014 - 9:46am

October 31st from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island will again sponsor the Annual Fall Festival “Halloween Party”.

Location: Pine Island Elementary School (in the back of the school, out side)

The Kiwanis Club along with the help of other Island businesses and citizens put on one of the best Annual Fall Festival “Halloween Party” ever. This years event will also include the Trunk or Treat run by the Pine Island Community Church.

Over 250 Pine Island children up to age 11 attend this FREE event. Older kids may attend but must volunteer and helped run a game and worked the event.

The Kiwanis Club pride themselves on providing a safe place to receive candy and prizes as well as play games outside with great supervision.

Many parents look forward to this event and are grateful to the Kiwanis Club and all the island partners who make it possible through donations and volunteering.

Last year’s event had over 250 kids and family members who attended this Annual Halloween Party. This year’s event has moved to a new location, Pine Island Elementary School. Joan & Phil Rosenberg provide each kid with a Spooky Photo if you dared to enter the Spooky Photo Corner.

They will again have the Pine Island Library providing the Spooky Story's in the dark corner. Pine Island Community Church Youth Group popped up some colorful popcorn and yes we are still busy spinning a web of cotton candy.

Other attractions available to all who attend, Costume Parade, Games, Prizes, Bounce Houses.

This event has always been free to all Pine Island Elementary School Students and their younger brothers and sisters. All the kids receives a free Hot Dog, which are now donated by Kiwanis Club, chips, drink, popcorn, cotton candy, bag of candy and prizes and so much more… Hot Dog, chips and drink dinner was also available to the adults for a small donation that will go towards next year’s party.

We invite all Pine Island Businesses and residents to become a co-sponsor of this long time FREE community service event. You can help by donating a little $, or some candy or your time to run a game. It all has value and will helping in the planning of this community service event for 2014.

If you work on Pine Island or own a business this is a great way to promote your business and services. It is as easy as sponsoring a booth. All you need to do is come up with an idea for a game (kids ages 1-12). Buy some candy or prizes for each child who plays (last year we had over 250) and of course have fun. If you sponsor a game you may bring and hang your business banner in your booth area.

This is a community service event that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and co-sponsored by residents and businesses on Pine Island and the surrounding areas that care about our youth. Act now and HELP it does make a difference.

Make Checks payable to:

Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island

P.O. Box 111

St. James City, Florida 33956

Tonya Player, Event Chairman

239-313-8722

email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com

www.PineIslandKiwanis.com