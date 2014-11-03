Kiwanis Offering Scholarship to Deserving Pine Island Students

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/11/2014 - 12:38pm

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is once again providing several financial college scholarships to Pine Island students.

In order to qualify for a scholarship, each student must meet the following criteria: be a resident of Pine Island or attended Pine Island Elementary School. The applicant must either be currently in the senior year of high school or a high school graduate. The applicant must also be in need of financial assistance. Application forms are available at the following locations:

Tom Scheuermann's office at Mariner High School; Ida Baker High School; Century 21 Office, 10191 Stringfellow Road, St. James City (just south of the 4 way stop); and Pine Island Public Library.

The deadline for turning in the applications is April 30, 2014, at the Century 21 Office, or they may be mailed (postmarked no later than April 30, 2014) to Kiwanis Scholarship Chairman, P.O. Box 111, St. James City, FL 33956.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is proud to offer scholarships every year to deserving island students who are furthering their education. This is one way the club can return to the community some of the funds generated by the organization.

Please contact scholarship committee chairperson, Carlyn Herring 239-282-5610 or Tonya Player 283-7413 if you have any questions.