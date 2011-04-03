Kiwanis Scholarship Application Available

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/04/2011 - 2:06pm

Kiwanis Scholarship Applications Available

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is once again providing several financial college scholarships to Pine Island students.

In order to qualify for a scholarship, each student must meet the following criteria:

be a resident of Pine Island or attended Pine Island Elementary School.

The applicant must either be currently in the senior year of high school or a high school graduate.

The applicant must also be in need of financial assistance.

Application forms are available at the following locations:

Mr. Tom Scheuermann’s office @ Mariner High School,

Century 21 office, 10191 Stringfellow Rd, St James City, (next to Porkbellies Restaurant),

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, and Pine Island Public Library.

The deadline for turning in the applications is April 18, 2011 at the above locations or

they may be mailed (postmarked no later than April 18, 2011)

to Kiwanis Scholarship Chairman,

P.O. Box 111, St. James City,

Florida 33956.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is proud to offer scholarships every year to deserving island students

who are furthering their education.

This is one way we are able to return to the community some of the funds generated by our organization.

Please contact scholarship committee chairperson,

Tonya Player at #239-313-8722 if you have any questions.

KIWANIS CLUB OF GREATER PINE ISLAND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM