Kiwanis Showcases Pine Island Turvis Tumblers

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 11/09/2010 - 6:06pm

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is pleased to announce the first shipment of the latest in the series of Pine Island limited edition Turvis Tumblers.

This year’s tumbler features the work of local artist Nancy Koucky. Also making a return is the first in the series the famous Matlacha Bridge done by St. James resident Dot Birmingham.

We decided to bring back the first tumbler with Dot’s painting to honor the old bridge,

I’m sure these tumblers will become deep sakes for many people her on the island.” said. Carlyn Herring. Each of these tumblers is $12.00 and all proceeds will benefit island charities supported by the Kiwanis. The Pine Island limited edition Turvis Tumblers are on sale now at TIB Bank, Century 21, Southwest Capital Bank, Pine Island Chamber, Greater Pine Island Water Company, SunTrust Bank and Bank of America.

These would make a great Christmas present or stocking stuffer and while you are at it pick up a Famous Fish Drop Ticket and put it in the Tumbler for added surprise.