Kiwanis To Sponsor Kids Fall Festival October 26th

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/16/2013 - 3:08pm
2013HalloweenLetter.jpg
halloween2013flyerBWRev2Lo.jpg

On October 26h from 11:00 am till 2:00 PM. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island will again sponsor the Annual Fall Festival “Halloween Party”.

The Kiwanis Club along with the help of other Island businesses and citizens put on one of the best Annual Fall Festival “Halloween Party” ever. Over 250 Pine Island children up to age 11 attend this FREE event. Older kids may attend but must volunteer and helped run a games and worked the event.

The Kiwanis Club pride themselves on providing a safe place to receive candy and prizes as well as play games inside and outside with great supervision.

Many parents look forward to this event and are greatful to the Kiwanis Club and all the island partners who make it possible through donations and volunteering.

Last year’s event had over 250 kids and family members who attended this Annual Halloween Party. Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal Church donates the location and kitchen help provided by Mary and Dave Grueser who cooked the Haunted Hot Dogs.

Joan & Phil Rosenberg provide each kid with a Spooky Photo if you dared to enter the Spooky Photo Corner.

They will again have the Pine Island Library providing the Spooky Story's in the dark corner. Pine Island Community Church Youth Group popped up some colorful popcorn and yes they were still busy spinning a web of cotton candy.

Other attractions available to all who attend, Costume Parade, Games, Prizes, Mini All Star Basketball Game, Bounce Houses and the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will again be sponsoring the corn hole game. There is going to so much more they can’t list it all and it is all still provided to the kids free.

This event has always been free to all Pine Island Elementary School Students and their younger brothers and sisters. All the kids receives a free Hot Dog, Which are now donated by Eric from Lazy Flamingo in Bokeelia, chips, drink, popcorn, cotton candy, bag of candy and prizes and so much more… Hot Dog, chips and drink lunch was available to the adults for a small donation that will go towards next year’s party.

We invite all Pine Island Businesses and residents to become a co-sponsor of this long time FREE community service event. You can help by donating a little $, or some candy or your time. It all has value and will helping in the planning of this community service event for 2013.

If you work on Pine Island or own a business this is a great way to promote your business and services. It is as easy as sponsoring a booth. All you need to do is come up with an idea for a game (kids ages 1-12). Buy some candy or prizes for each child who plays (last year we had over 250) and of course have fun. If you sponsor a game you may bring and hang your business banner in your booth area.

This is a community service event that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and co-sponsored by residents and businesses on Pine Island and the surrounding areas that care about our youth. Act now and HELP it does make a difference.

Make Checks payable to:
Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island
P.O. Box 72
Pineland, Florida 33945-0072

Tonya Player, Event Chairman
239-313-8722

Pat Burman, Helper
239-283-0777
email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com
www.PineIslandKiwanis.com

