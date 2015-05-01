Home

Kiwanis Taste of Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 01/05/2015 - 5:04pm

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2015 & Sunday, January 25, 2015
Time: Saturday, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM & Sunday, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Where: 5675 Sesame Dr Bokeelia, FL 33922
Venue: Phillips Park
Single day tickets are six ($6) dollars, two-day passes are ($10) ten dollars and children 10-and-under are free.

Site Map, prices and other important information
Ticket Phone (239) 558-8207

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island will hold the annual Taste of Pine Island on Saturday, Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will take place at Phillips Park (5675 Sesame Drive) on Pine Island Road behind the Pine Island Fire Station in Bokeelia. Single day tickets are six dollars, two-day passes are ten dollars and children 10-and-under are free. Event planners expect over 5,000 in attendance per day.

The Taste of Pine Island will feature over 100 food and craft vendors. The live entertainment on Saturday will be Trailer Park Barbie and the Boys 11:00 am -12:30, Pine Island Dance 12:30 -1:00, 24 Carat Band from 1:00 - 3:45, Strange Arrangement from 4:15 - 6:00. Sunday live entertainment starts off at 11:00 am -12:15 with Trailer Park Barbie and the Boys, Coast Connection 12:45 - 2:30 and ending the day with Strange Arrangement from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. The Taste of Pine Island is family-friendly event with children’s activities including Laser Tag, face painting, bounce houses and rides. No Coolers or pets are permitted.

In conjunction with The Kiwanis Taste of Pine Island, the 12th annual Southwest Florida Chowder Cook-off Contest will take place Saturday and the 4th annual Chili Cook-off Contest will be held Sunday. The public will be able to sample and judge the entries. The Fish Drop Drawing will also take place at the event with a $1,000 grand prize, $500 second place prize and $250 third place prize. Fish Drop raffle tickets and Taste of Pine Island tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at Century 21 Realty in St. James City, Ad&PrintCraft Marketing in Bokeelia and the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce in Matlacha.

The Taste of Pine Island is the primary fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island Youth Scholarship Fund. This year the club hopes to raise over $25,000 at the event to assist Pine Island students with their higher education costs. Since 1985, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island has provided over $350,000 in scholarships and has helped other island organizations.

The 2015 co-sponsors of The Taste of Pine Island are: Cambio Dermatology, SunTrust Bank, Lee County Electric Co-op, Budweiser, Cabot Cheese, Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Pine Island Water Co., Inc., PineIslandNews.com, Ad&PrintCraft Printing & Marketing, Honc Industries, Capital Bank, Pine Island Realty, Inc., Pine Island Eagle & Breeze Newspapers, Cover Farms, 96.9 More FM. 93X, 94.5 The Arrow and Fox News 92.5.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island is a community service organization that meets every Friday at Bert’s of Matlacha. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and the Taste of Pine Island, e-mail chairman, Pat Burman at info@pineislandkiwanis.com, call (239) 558-8207 or visit www.tasteofpineisland.com and view our video to the right Taste of Pine Island.

