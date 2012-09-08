Labor Day Family Fun Day Planned at Local Legion

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 08/09/2012 - 3:51pm

The American Legion Post 136 of Saint James City, Florida

Will be holding a “Labor Day Family Fun Day”.

Monday, September 3rd

noon to 3pm.

There will be games, crafts, face painting, prizes and lots of other fun things to do.

Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Pop Corn, Ice Cream and drinks will be available.

Bring the whole family. Everyone is invited and welcome.

Remember all the profits we make goes to veterans, their families and the local community.

Capt. Barry August, Adjutant & Past Commander

239-282-2200