Labor Day Weekend Kayak and SUP Demo Day

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 08/29/2017 - 11:15am

After days of rain and being stuck in the house, come on out for some sunshine and fun. Saturday and Sunday, September 2nd & 3rd, Gulf Coast Kayak if showcasing some new Kayaks. Come out to Gulf Coast Kayak over Labor Day Weekend from 9am to 2pm for your chance to Demo our new inventory of kayaks and Stand Up paddle Boards.

We'll have several fishing Kayaks from FeelFree and Pelican Premium, Recreational yaks from Elie, and SUP's from YOLO and Great Lakes Padleboard Company.

It is free to the public and we'll have free giveaways, and a great Labor Day Sale on all Kayaks, SUP's, and Accessories.

Location: 4120 Pine Island Road NW, Matlacha, Florida 33993

Tell them you saw it on Pine Island News.