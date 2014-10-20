Ladies Night Out at Olde Fish House Marina

Start: 10/20/2014 6:30 pm

End: 10/20/2014 9:00 pm

Ladies Night Out

Olde Fish House Marina and Restaurant

4530 Pine Island Road NW

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Monday October 20TH

6:30-9:00

$10 per person this will include appetizers, chocolates & fudge, wine samples.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month we have invited a local organization to come and educate us, we will be making cards to give to the organization for words of encouragement for those battling this disease.

Raffles will be given out throughout the night, ladies night out T-shirts help save second base!!!!!!

Please come out and show your support for breast cancer awareness!!!!!

oldfishhouse@gmail.com (239)282-9577

www.jrmfishhouse.com