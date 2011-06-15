Large Fire Off Harbor Drive in Bokeelia

The Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department was at the scene Wednesday June 15th, 6pm, fighting a large out of-control fire east of Harbor Drive, three miles north of Pine island Center. It is estimated to have burned 200 acres. There were structures at risk and estimated 20 vehicles including brush trucks and bulldozers on scene. The wind was blowing south at about 20knots. Volunteers were called out and the Bayshore Fire department was also on scene. At the time the Sheriffs Dept. blocked all road from Harbor Drive to Lolly Road east of Stringfellow Blvd. The firefighting extended deep into the evening with trucks continuously refilling.
